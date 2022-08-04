CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 2nd August 2022, it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme11,163 Ordinary Shares at prices of £20.11 and £24.51 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 16,655,635 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 757,484,703.





Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340