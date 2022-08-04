CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 2nd August 2022, it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme11,163 Ordinary Shares at prices of £20.11 and £24.51 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 16,655,635 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 757,484,703.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
Disclaimer
CRH plc published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:51 UTC.