Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:15 2022-08-04 am EDT
3144.25 GBX   +0.76%
06:09aCRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
08/02European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
07/21CRH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 2nd August 2022, it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme11,163 Ordinary Shares at prices of £20.11 and £24.51 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 16,655,635 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 757,484,703.

Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRH PLC
06:09aCRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
08/02European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
07/21CRH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/19CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
07/14CRH : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/14CRH PLC : Security operations
CO
07/13CRH : Morgan Stanley sticks Neutral
MD
07/13CRH : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
07/11CRH Unit Completes Acquisition of Barrette Outdoor Living
MT
07/11CRH Finalizes $2 Billion Purchase Of Barrette Outdoor Living
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 851 M 31 273 M 31 273 M
Net income 2022 2 502 M 2 536 M 2 536 M
Net Debt 2022 4 314 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 28 244 M 28 630 M 28 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 77 400
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 120,50 GBX
Average target price 4 124,37 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC-19.99%28 630
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-13.02%24 057
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-19.32%22 164
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-21.00%22 094
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.18%13 171
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-16.18%9 731