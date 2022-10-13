CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 12th October 2022, it transferred to a participant in anemployee share scheme1,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 23,843,402 OrdinaryShares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is750,296,936.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340

