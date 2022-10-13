CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 12th October 2022, it transferred to a participant in anemployee share scheme1,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 23,843,402 OrdinaryShares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is750,296,936.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
Disclaimer
CRH plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:31:29 UTC.