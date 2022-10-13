Advanced search
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
2883.00 GBX   +0.86%
01:32pCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
10/10European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10/07CRH : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

10/13/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 12th October 2022, it transferred to a participant in anemployee share scheme1,116 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 23,843,402 OrdinaryShares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is750,296,936.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
___

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:31:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 32 548 M 31 575 M 31 575 M
Net income 2022 3 127 M 3 034 M 3 034 M
Net Debt 2022 4 981 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 24 493 M 24 270 M 23 761 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 77 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 858,50 GBX
Average target price 4 151,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC-26.71%23 761
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-18.62%21 655
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-25.78%20 476
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-29.29%19 428
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.05%13 346
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED33.85%12 197