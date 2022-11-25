CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 23rd November 2022, it transferred to a participant in anemployee share scheme4,836 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 26,742,169 OrdinaryShares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 747,398,169.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340











