CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 23rd November 2022, it transferred to a participant in anemployee share scheme4,836 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 26,742,169 OrdinaryShares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 747,398,169.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
Disclaimer
CRH plc published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 12:23:07 UTC.