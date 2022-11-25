Advanced search
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:54 2022-11-25 am EST
3336.50 GBX   +0.44%
07:24aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
11/24LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Numis cuts discoverIE; UBS likes Virgin Money
AN
11/23CRH : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

11/25/2022 | 07:24am EST
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 23rd November 2022, it transferred to a participant in anemployee share scheme4,836 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 26,742,169 OrdinaryShares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 747,398,169.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340



CRH plc published this content on 25 November 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 161 M 33 463 M 33 463 M
Net income 2022 3 073 M 3 197 M 3 197 M
Net Debt 2022 4 664 M 4 853 M 4 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 28 929 M 30 100 M 30 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 77 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 322,00 GBX
Average target price 4 147,04 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC-14.82%30 100
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-10.10%24 235
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.19%24 226
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-17.07%22 683
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.95%13 867
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.55.56%13 093