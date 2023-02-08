CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 7th February 2023, it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes6,836 Ordinary Shares at prices of €24.24 and €27.86, and £25.55 and £31.04, per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 7,857,629 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 744,282,709.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
