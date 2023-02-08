CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

Advanced search
2023-02-08
3887.50 GBX   +0.74%
CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

02/08/2023
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 7th February 2023, it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes6,836 Ordinary Shares at prices of €24.24 and €27.86, and £25.55 and £31.04, per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 7,857,629 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 744,282,709.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340

Attachments

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 15:01:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 30 519 M 32 641 M 32 641 M
Net income 2022 2 845 M 3 043 M 3 043 M
Net Debt 2022 4 781 M 5 114 M 5 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 32 239 M 34 480 M 34 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 77 400
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart CRH PLC
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 859,00 GBX
Average target price 4 248,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC16.97%34 480
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED1.62%24 619
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY5.17%24 476
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.5.60%22 257
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.26.67%14 000
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG18.13%12 952