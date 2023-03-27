Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:48:50 2023-03-27 am EDT
3938.25 GBX   +1.29%
06:18aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Crh : Sustainability Performance Report 2022
PU
03/22Crh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

03/27/2023 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that on Friday, 24th March 2023, it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme1,860 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 9,297,697 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 742,842,641.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
___

Attachments

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRH PLC
06:18aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Crh : Sustainability Performance Report 2022
PU
03/22Crh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
03/21CRH Announces Non-Executive Board Appointment
AQ
03/21CRH : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/20Crh plc Announces the Appointment to the Board of Christina Verchere as Non-Executive D..
CI
03/16Energy Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/16CRH PLC : Final dividend
FA
03/15UK BUDGET: Hunt aims to make London Stock Exchange "more attractive"
AN
03/14Bank Stocks Boost European Equities Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 31 607 M 34 001 M 34 001 M
Net income 2023 2 639 M 2 839 M 2 839 M
Net Debt 2023 5 036 M 5 417 M 5 417 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 32 696 M 35 172 M 35 172 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 75 800
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 888,00 GBX
Average target price 4 811,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC17.85%35 172
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.42%25 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.09%22 100
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-0.34%20 918
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.41.67%15 562
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.50%12 715
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer