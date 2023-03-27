CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that on Friday, 24th March 2023, it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme1,860 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 9,297,697 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 742,842,641.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340

___