CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 28th March 2023, it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme372 Ordinary Shares at a price of €16.19 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 9,376,581 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 742,763,757.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340

___