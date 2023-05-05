CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 4th May 2023 it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes2,104 Ordinary Shares a price of €27.86, and at prices between £20.11 and £31.04, per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 15,349,309 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 736,791,029.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
