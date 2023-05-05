Advanced search
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-05-05 am EDT
3912.00 GBX   +1.56%
02:02pCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
05/04Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/30CRH PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

05/05/2023
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 4th May 2023 it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes2,104 Ordinary Shares a price of €27.86, and at prices between £20.11 and £31.04, per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 15,349,309 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 736,791,029.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340

Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 30 579 M 33 647 M 33 647 M
Net income 2023 2 583 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
Net Debt 2023 4 917 M 5 410 M 5 410 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 32 274 M 35 513 M 35 513 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 75 800
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 852,00 GBX
Average target price 4 851,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC16.76%35 513
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED7.81%26 462
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY8.63%25 296
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.15.18%24 176
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.88.06%19 785
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.11%14 138
