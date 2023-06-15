Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:07:43 2023-06-15 am EDT
4022.50 GBX   -0.53%
07:48aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
02:34aThe beginning of the move
MS
06/14WE Soda pulls London IPO due to "extreme investor caution"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

06/15/2023 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 14th June 2023 it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme28,966 Ordinary Shares at a price of £20.83 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 21,604,061 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 730,536,277.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340


Attachments

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CRH PLC
07:48aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
06/14WE Soda pulls London IPO due to "extreme investor caution"
AN
06/12Crh : Expected Termination and Amendment of Deposit Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
06/09Global markets live: UBS, General Motors, Tesla, Tesco, Nio
MS
06/08CRH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/08CRH Secures Shareholder Approval for US Primary Listing
MT
06/08Crh plc
AQ
06/08CRH shareholders approve primary listing move to US from London
AN
06/08CRH Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve US Primary Listing
DJ
06/08Crh : EGM Poll Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 875 M 33 502 M 33 502 M
Net income 2023 2 587 M 2 807 M 2 807 M
Net Debt 2023 5 137 M 5 574 M 5 574 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 34 418 M 37 346 M 37 346 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 75 800
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 044,00 GBX
Average target price 4 851,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC22.58%37 346
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED20.11%29 416
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY18.43%27 595
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.99%26 387
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.107.22%22 736
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG38.03%14 857
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer