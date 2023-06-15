CRH : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 14th June 2023 it transferred to participants in anemployee share scheme28,966 Ordinary Shares at a price of £20.83 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 21,604,061 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 730,536,277.
Contact
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 003531 6344340
Disclaimer
CRH plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:47:03 UTC.