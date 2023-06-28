RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 27th June 2023 it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes11,850 Ordinary Shares at prices between £20.11 and £31.04 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 23,074,877 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 729,065,461.

