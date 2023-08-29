RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 24th August 2023 it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes12,833 Ordinary Shares at prices of €23.39 and €24.24, and £25.55 and £31.04 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 36,157,471 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 715,982,867.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340



