RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 6th September 2023, it transferred to participants in itsemployee share schemes6,971 Ordinary Shares at prices of €23.39 and £20.83 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, CRH plc holds 38,837,540 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 713,302,798.

