  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
07:05:44 2023-05-18 am EDT
3995.00 GBX   +1.32%
06:52aCRH : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/17Crh : Purpose of Resolution 6 on EGM Notice to insert a new Article 4A in the Articles of Association
PU
05/15CRH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
CRH : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

05/18/2023 | 06:52am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 60.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 30 734 M 33 272 M 33 272 M
Net income 2023 2 583 M 2 796 M 2 796 M
Net Debt 2023 4 920 M 5 326 M 5 326 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 33 255 M 36 002 M 36 002 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 75 800
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 943,00 GBX
Average target price 4 851,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC19.52%36 002
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED10.65%26 945
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY12.22%26 148
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.20.53%25 244
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.73.33%18 072
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG29.17%13 872
