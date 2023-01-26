Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-01-25 am EST
3676.50 GBX   +0.73%
02:25aCRH : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/20Bank of America raises Asos, boohoo to 'buy'
AN
01/20CRH : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRH : UBS maintains a Buy rating

01/26/2023 | 02:25am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about CRH PLC
02:25aCRH : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/20Bank of America raises Asos, boohoo to 'buy'
AN
01/20CRH : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01/18CRH : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/11CRH : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
01/04European Equities Continue Strong Start to 2023 in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/04Crh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
01/03Redburn Upgrades CRH to Buy From Neutral
MT
01/03Redburn Upgrades CRH to Buy from Neutral
MT
01/03Citigroup cuts Wizz Air; Redburn likes CRH
AN
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 30 813 M 33 562 M 33 562 M
Net income 2022 2 916 M 3 177 M 3 177 M
Net Debt 2022 4 767 M 5 193 M 5 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 31 025 M 33 793 M 33 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 77 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 676,50 GBX
Average target price 4 181,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC11.44%33 793
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-2.15%24 088
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.03%23 697
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.2.80%21 509
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.98%12 916
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG10.74%12 180