    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:17 2022-12-16 am EST
3148.50 GBX   -0.90%
04:26aCRH establishes new construction-focused venture capital arm
AN
04:11aCRH Creates Venture Capital Unit
MT
02:26aCRH Launches New Venture Capital Unit
DJ
CRH establishes new construction-focused venture capital arm

12/16/2022 | 04:26am EST
(Alliance News) - CRH PLC on Friday announced the creation of CRH Ventures, a new venture capital unit focused on the development of new technologies in construction.

The Dublin-based building materials company said CRH Ventures will have access to a USD250 million fund and will partner with construction and climate technology companies that operate across the construction value chain.

"CRH Ventures will focus on cutting-edge technologies at the core of the construction industry's changing landscape, investing in companies that are: developing the next generation of advanced sustainable building products and accelerating the industry's path to decarbonisation; expanding automation and off-site construction methods to build more efficiently and safely; leveraging digital technologies to build smarter; and increasing market efficiency and optimisation to deliver better value for customers," CRH said.

CRH Chief Executive Officer Albert Manifold said: "CRH Ventures will serve as a valuable partner to start-ups and entrepreneurs that will benefit from the technical capabilities, knowledge and expertise of a global industry leader, to pilot and scale new technologies and innovations that will enable safer, smarter, and more sustainable construction."

CRH shares were 0.7% higher at 3,198.00 pence each on Friday morning in London. The company has a GBP23.72 billion market capitalisation.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 31 314 M 33 305 M 33 305 M
Net income 2022 3 118 M 3 316 M 3 316 M
Net Debt 2022 4 642 M 4 938 M 4 938 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 27 206 M 28 937 M 28 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 77 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 177,00 GBX
Average target price 4 153,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Director & Finance Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC-18.54%28 937
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-5.18%24 728
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-11.07%23 828
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-16.98%21 859
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.30%14 147
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.30.56%11 035