CRH PLC - Dublin-based building materials company - Says the Irish High Court has approved the migration of a settlement system to a depositary trust company. Says this is in relation to the transfer of its listing to the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the transfer of its listing category of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from a premium listing to a standard listing. Says the scheme will become effective on September 2025.

Current stock price: 4,289.00 pence, up 2.1% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 48%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.