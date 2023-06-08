Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:47:12 2023-06-08 am EDT
3917.50 GBX   +0.84%
07:27aCRH shareholders back primary listing switch to New York from London
RE
06:48aCRH Shareholders Approve Plan to Move Primary Listing to US from UK
MT
06:19aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRH shareholders back primary listing switch to New York from London

06/08/2023 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The word Stock is seen on the facade of the NYSE in New York

DUBLIN, June 8 (Reuters) -

CRH shareholders on Thursday approved a plan to move the building materials company's primary stock market listing to New York from London, with CEO Albert Manifold predicting "significant benefits" from the switch.

More than 95% of shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting backed the move by the Dublin-based company.

CRH is the largest building materials supplier in the United States and generated about 75% of its core earnings there last year.

CEO Albert Manifold said the move would help CRH benefit from large U.S. government spending programmes and open up tax advantages in future mergers and acquisitions, helping it achieve a "higher vector of growth".

"We see significant benefits by representing ourselves to be truly an American company," Manifold told journalists after the meeting.

"This leaves us at last on a level playing field with our competitors over there in what is a very competitive market."

The company switched its primary listing to London from Dublin more than a decade ago and will now de-list from Dublin completely.

As part of the New York move, the company's shares will migrate from premium to a standard listing on the LSE.

Britain's appeal as a global financial centre has lost its lustre as companies, such as UK chip designer ARM, have sought listings in rival hubs such as New York and after the country was largely cut off from the European Union by Brexit.

British biopharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma in April announced plans to scrap its London listing and move its shares to New York while shareholders at betting company Flutter Entertainment have backed plans for an extra listing in the United States. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRH PLC 0.69% 3912 Delayed Quote.17.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.8608 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -0.68% 15390 Delayed Quote.37.29%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.92% 8660 Delayed Quote.22.51%
All news about CRH PLC
07:27aCRH shareholders back primary listing switch to New York from London
RE
06:48aCRH Shareholders Approve Plan to Move Primary Listing to US from UK
MT
06:19aCrh : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
06/07CRH : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/07WE Soda plans "robust" dividends as confirms London float
AN
06/06Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/06CRH : America's growth potential persists
Alphavalue
06/01CRH : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/01CRH plc acquired Gunderup Grus- Og Stenleje Aps.
CI
05/31CRH PLC : Security operations
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 875 M 33 053 M 33 053 M
Net income 2023 2 587 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net Debt 2023 5 137 M 5 500 M 5 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 32 904 M 35 225 M 35 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 75 800
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3 885,00 GBX
Average target price 4 851,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC17.76%35 225
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED17.22%28 501
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY17.06%27 276
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.26%26 234
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.113.89%22 843
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG33.03%14 128
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer