CRH PLC - Dublin-based building materials - Shares stop trading on Euronext Dublin at the close on Wednesday and will be delisted on Monday. CRH shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange but its primary listing will move to the New York Stock Exchange, also from Monday. As a result, CRH will move to a standard listing in London from a premium listing and will be removed from the FTSE 100 index. CRH will be replaced in the FTSE 100 by kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group PLC, which in turn will be replaced in the FTSE 250 by energy services firm Hunting PLC.

Current stock price: 4,401.00 pence

12-month change: up 44%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

