  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CRH plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-04-06 am EDT
3813.00 GBX   +0.34%
05:23aCRH to quit Dublin exchange - Irish Times
RE
04/05Crh : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them - Form 6-K
PU
04/05European Equities Nudge Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRH to quit Dublin exchange - Irish Times

04/07/2023 | 05:23am EDT
DUBLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - CRH, the largest company on the Irish stock market, plans to quit the Dublin stock exchange to ensure its inclusion in the influential S&P 500 index, the Irish Times said on Friday.

In March, the Dublin-based building materials giant said it intended to move its primary listing to the United States, where it is the largest building materials supplier and made about 75% of its $5.6 billion in core earnings last year.

Euronext Dublin had hoped CRH would retain its secondary listing in Ireland even as it advanced a plan to move its primary stock quotation from London to New York, the newspaper added.

The building materials giant will remain headquartered and tax resident in Ireland, but its advisers think it would be easier for the S&P 500 committee to include the company in the benchmark index if it were not also listed in Dublin, which accounts for most of the trading volume in the stock. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CRH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 31 612 M 34 522 M 34 522 M
Net income 2023 2 633 M 2 875 M 2 875 M
Net Debt 2023 4 969 M 5 426 M 5 426 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 32 053 M 35 004 M 35 004 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 75 800
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 813,00 GBX
Average target price 4 868,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Mintern Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Randy G. Lake Chief Operating Officer
Gillian L. Platt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRH PLC15.58%35 004
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED10.67%27 127
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.81%21 931
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.0.18%21 028
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.62.50%17 183
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.16%13 389
