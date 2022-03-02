Cricut : Israel meets Cricut

March 1, 2022 ISRAEL - Cricut, Inc. ("Cricut") (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced their launch to Israel market with authorized distribution by Benda Magnetic.

Cricut and Benda Magnetic is hosting a launch event on Mar 1st 2022 at Ayalon Shopping Center and organized various activities for introducing Cricut products to Israel market. From the beginning, Cricut's mission has been to help people lead creative lives by providing tools to make their do-it-yourself projects beautiful, fun, and easy. When Cricut built their first cutting machine, they saw the potential for a simple yet powerful tool to completely transform the way people think about crafting, designing, and making. Since then, Cricut continued to innovate with new machines, materials, and tools, and Cricut users worldwide continue to amaze with the personal, meaningful, and unique things that they make.

"We are excited to take our Cricut ecosystem to another major country of the world," said Glenn Rogers, senior vice president, international at Cricut. "With our market entry to Israel, we look forward to serving passionate crafters, helping many others find a new hobby, and enabling new micro and small businesses to flourish.

Our continued geographic expansion is testament to the growing trends of personalization and digitalization across the world, allowing our members to make beautiful, hand-made projects to keep, gift or sell."

Cricut and Benda Magnetic have been already working hard getting prepared for introducing great Cricut products to communities at Israel. Cricut's Ambassador Program "Cricut Crew" had been launched with a lovely team based in Israel and in contact with communities inspiring to help people lead creative lives. Cricut Israel official social media channels & group were launched and will be up an running on a daily basis with rich content, calling members to following channels:

https://www.facebook.com/cricutil/

https://www.instagram.com/cricut_il/

Cricut Family Israel Facebook Group

Cricut and Benda Magnetic welcomes everyone to this amazing journey and witness the best DIY experience with endless possibilities. Whether you are a non-crafter or experienced maker, Cricut smart machines give you the freedom to make magic happen anywhere, for any day. You can customise, personalise, organize, create and make any items you like and use, even gift to your loved ones and sell to your customers.

Making sure Cricut offers the best experience for members - Cricut's Member Care services are already available and can be connected from: 1809455487

For further information about Cricut, please visit Cricut official website at: www.cricut.com.

