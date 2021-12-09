Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cricut, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRCT   US22658D1000

CRICUT, INC.

(CRCT)
  Report
11:22aCRICUT : New Year, New Craft Room Giveaway
PU
12/07CRICUT : Emma Wiggle combines crafting with showbiz
PU
12/03CRICUT : Make your season with holiday how-tos
PU
Cricut : New Year, New Craft Room Giveaway

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
Cricut and Create Room have partnered up in the ultimate holiday giveaway to give one lucky grand prize winner a Create Room DreamBox, a Cricut Maker 3, and a bundle of assorted Cricut materials and tools. Three additional winners will receive various prize bundles as well. Keep reading below to learn how to enter!

If you've been crafting for a while, I'm sure you have amassed a plethora of craft supplies over time. Perhaps it has taken over a little corner of a room, or even an entire room itself! But where to store it all?

Cricut and Create Room are a match made in heaven for Makers like you and me. The DreamBox was designed with the Cricut crafter in mind, to help maximize vertical storage space in the most efficient manner. This glorious craft closet may look like your typical wardrobe when closed, but open it up and you will be blown away by how much it expands and how much it can hold!

No two crafters are the same, and neither should their craft spaces! The DreamBox shelves are nearly fully adjustable to fit your Cricut machines and supplies as your hobbies change or expand. Plus, the clear storage containers are super handy for having a direct view of your supplies, so there's no wasting time digging through boxes to find your supplies, and no more accidental double-buying!

Need some inspiration on how to best store your Cricut supplies? Check out how our friend, Jennifer Maker uses her DreamBox to keep her Cricut machines and materials organized.

See how perfectly the Cricut Joy Insert Cards fit in the half-width storage bins.

The bottom shelves in the center of the DreamBox have the capacity to hold 3 Cricut cutting machines and 3 Easy Presses!

Additional accessories, such as the Tool Cubby is perfect for holding all your Cricut pens and markers!

You can never have too much Cricut vinyl and iron-on, and these larger storage bins can hold it all.

Giveaway details

Enter using the giveaway widget below between now, December 10, 2021 to December 31, 2021 for a chance to be one of four winners in this New Year, New Craft Room Giveaway! To receive an entry, participate in any (or all!) of the tasks below. The more tasks you do, the more chances you have to win!

Grand Prize winner

1x Create Room DreamBox (White Shaker DreamBox - DIY Build, Half Set InView Totes or DiviDrawers), 1x Cricut Maker 3, and a bundle of miscellaneous Cricut materials and tools

Second Prize winner

1x Create Room DreamCart, 1x Cricut Explore 3, and a bundle of miscellaneous Cricut materials and tools

Third Prize winner

1x Create Room Cubby, 1x Cricut Joy, and a bundle of miscellaneous Cricut materials and tools

Fourth Prize winner

1x Create Room Planner, 1x Cricut EasyPress, and a bundle of miscellaneous Iron-On/Infusible Ink items

Enter the New Year, New Craft Room Giveaway now!

https://gleam.io/4NjIb/cricut-create-room" rel="nofollow">Cricut + Create Room

Disclaimer

Cricut Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
