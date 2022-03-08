Log in
Cricut : Q4 2021 Fact Sheet

03/08/2022
Cricut Investor Relations Data Sheet

Q4 2021

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Total Cricut Revenue

$

105,869

$

94,598

$

112,456

$

173,631

$

486,554

$

143,723

$

235,336

$

209,005

$

370,966

$

959,030

$

323,822

$

334,493

$

260,086

$

387,826

$

1,306,227

% Change in Total revenue (YoY)

60%

44%

50%

30%

43%

36%

149%

86%

114%

97%

125%

42%

24%

5%

36%

MARGINS

Total Cost of Revenue

$

67,126

$

62,574

$

80,991

$

133,513

$

344,204

$

98,955

$

162,029

$

119,455

$

246,217

$

626,656

$

203,552

$

204,198

$

158,023

$

283,004

$

848,777

% Change in Connected Machine revenue (YoY)

$

72%

$

6%

$

40%

$

29%

$

35%

$

28%

$

276%

$

74%

$

114%

$

110%

$

148%

$

29%

$

36%

$

-7%

$

32%

Total Gross Profit

38,743

32,024

31,465

40,118

142,350

44,768

73,307

89,550

124,749

332,374

120,270

130,295

102,063

104,822

457,450

Total Cricut Gross Margin %

36.6%

33.9%

28.0%

23.1%

29.3%

31.1%

31.1%

42.8%

33.6%

34.7%

37.1%

39.0%

39.2%

27.0%

35.0%

Connected Machine Revenue

$

44,512

$

30,179

$

43,492

$

79,961

$

198,144

$

56,888

$

113,388

$

75,523

$

170,915

$

416,714

$

141,320

$

146,326

$

102,454

$

158,105

$

548,205

GROSS

Connected Machine cost of revenue

$

35,912

$

23,975

$

40,771

$

76,236

$

176,894

$

51,577

$

95,543

$

58,525

$

146,253

$

351,898

$

119,692

$

116,217

$

87,649

$

160,467

$

484,025

Connected Machine gross profit

$

8,600

$

6,204

$

2,721

$

3,725

$

21,250

$

5,311

$

17,845

$

16,998

$

24,662

$

64,816

$

21,628

$

30,109

$

14,805

$

(2,362)

$

64,180

Connected Machine gross margin %

19.3%

20.6%

6.3%

4.7%

10.7%

9.3%

15.7%

22.5%

14.4%

15.6%

15.3%

20.6%

14.5%

-1.5%

11.7%

&

REVENUE

Subscriptions Revenue

$

11,787

$

12,578

$

13,853

$

15,611

$

53,829

$

19,180

$

24,028

$

31,206

$

36,923

$

111,337

$

46,139

$

50,673

$

53,303

$

55,743

$

205,858

% Change in Subscription revenues (YoY)

71%

65%

74%

77%

72%

63%

91%

125%

137%

107%

141%

111%

71%

51%

85%

Subscriptions cost of revenue

$

1,647

$

2,167

$

2,265

$

2,748

$

8,827

$

2,841

$

3,122

$

2,998

$

4,164

$

13,125

$

4,298

$

5,285

$

5,934

$

6,444

$

21,961

Subscriptions gross profit

$

10,140

$

10,411

$

11,588

$

12,863

$

45,002

$

16,339

$

20,906

$

28,208

$

32,759

$

98,212

$

41,841

$

45,388

$

47,369

$

49,299

$

183,897

TOTAL

Subscriptions gross margin %

86.0%

82.8%

83.7%

82.4%

83.6%

85.2%

87.0%

90.4%

88.7%

88.2%

90.7%

89.6%

88.9%

88.4%

89.3%

Accessories & Materials Revenue

$

49,570

$

51,841

$

55,111

$

78,059

$

234,581

$

67,655

$

97,920

$

102,276

$

163,128

$

430,979

$

136,363

$

137,494

$

104,329

$

173,978

$

552,164

% Change in A&M Revenue (YoY)

49%

74%

53%

25%

45%

36%

89%

86%

109%

84%

102%

40%

2%

7%

28%

Accessories & Materials cost of revenue

$

29,567

$

36,432

$

37,955

$

54,529

$

158,483

$

44,537

$

63,364

$

57,932

$

95,800

$

261,633

$

79,562

$

82,696

$

64,440

$

116,093

$

342,791

Accessories & Materials gross profit

$

20,003

$

15,409

$

17,156

$

23,530

$

76,098

$

23,118

$

34,556

$

44,344

$

67,328

$

169,346

$

56,801

$

54,798

$

39,889

$

57,885

$

209,373

Accessories & Materials gross margin %

40.4%

29.7%

31.1%

30.1%

32.4%

34.2%

35.3%

43.4%

41.3%

39.3%

41.7%

39.9%

38.2%

33.3%

37.9%

EXPENSES

Total Operating Expenses

$

18,510

$

19,827

$

21,855

$

28,597

$

88,789

$

27,318

$

27,546

$

31,832

$

45,165

$

131,861

$

55,606

$

66,143

$

64,315

$

78,981

$

265,045

OPEX as % of Revenue

17%

21%

19%

16%

18%

19%

12%

15%

12%

14%

17%

20%

25%

20%

20%

Research & Development Expense

$

5,834

$

6,001

$

7,202

$

7,637

$

26,674

$

9,171

$

8,636

$

9,977

$

11,146

$

38,930

$

15,698

$

20,606

$

20,531

$

22,979

$

79,814

R&D Expense as % of Revenue

6%

6%

6%

4%

5%

6%

4%

5%

3%

4%

5%

6%

8%

6%

6%

OPERATING

Sales & Marketing Expense

$

8,714

$

9,299

$

9,914

$

12,183

$

40,110

$

12,447

$

13,437

$

13,660

$

23,785

$

63,329

$

27,489

$

33,030

$

30,293

$

43,151

$

133,963

S&M Expense as % of Revenue

8%

10%

9%

7%

8%

9%

6%

7%

6%

7%

8%

10%

12%

11%

10%

General & Administrative Expense

$

3,962

$

4,527

$

4,739

$

8,777

$

22,005

$

5,700

$

5,473

$

8,195

$

10,234

$

29,602

$

12,419

$

12,507

$

13,491

$

12,851

$

51,268

G&A Expense as % of Revenue

4%

5%

4%

5%

5%

4%

2%

4%

3%

3%

4%

4%

5%

3%

4%

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

$

327

$

425

$

435

$

645

$

1,832

$

1,435

$

1,320

$

2,179

$

4,512

$

9,446

$

11,641

$

8,050

$

8,070

$

10,060

$

37,821

Operating Income

$

20,233

$

12,197

$

9,610

$

11,521

$

53,561

$

17,450

$

45,761

$

57,718

$

79,584

$

200,513

$

64,664

$

64,152

$

37,748

$

25,841

$

192,405

EARNINGS

Operating margin %

19.1%

12.9%

8.5%

6.6%

11.0%

12.1%

19.4%

27.6%

21.5%

20.9%

20.0%

19.2%

14.5%

6.7%

14.7%

Net Income

$

15,109

$

8,840

$

7,473

$

7,789

$

39,211

$

13,040

$

34,879

$

45,211

$

61,448

$

154,578

$

49,418

$

49,126

$

30,005

$

11,924

$

140,473

Net Income Margin %

14.3%

9.3%

6.6%

4.5%

8.1%

9.1%

14.8%

21.6%

16.6%

16.1%

15.3%

14.7%

11.5%

3.1%

10.8%

% Change in Net Income (YoY)

128%

-281%

-23%

-51%

43%

-14%

295%

505%

689%

294%

279%

41%

-34%

-81%

-9%

AND

Earnings per share, basic

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$0.24

$0.24

$0.14

$0.06

$0.67

Earnings per share, diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$0.24

$0.22

$0.13

$0.05

$0.64

PROFITABILITY

Basic Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

207,309,946

208,205,162

208,988,168

210,776,177

208,833,827

Diluted Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

208,458,352

222,947,030

224,331,039

222,897,188

219,776,069

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Depreciation & amortization expense

$

1,856

$

2,047

$

2,418

$

2,787

$

9,108

$

3,236

$

3,430

$

3,431

$

3,906

$

14,003

$

3,886

$

4,290

$

4,976

$

5,956

$

19,109

Interest expense, net

$

663

$

643

$

756

$

1,229

$

3,291

$

574

$

367

$

140

$

74

$

1,155

$

79

$

76

$

(22)

$

26

$

159

Corporate income tax expense

$

4,461

$

2,713

$

1,381

$

2,502

$

11,057

$

3,836

$

10,514

$

12,205

$

18,060

$

44,615

$

15,217

$

15,040

$

7,767

$

13,876

$

51,900

EBITDA

$

22,089

$

14,243

$

12,028

$

14,307

$

62,667

$

20,686

$

49,190

$

60,987

$

83,488

$

214,351

$

68,600

$

68,532

$

42,726

$

31,782

$

211,641

EBITDA Margin %

20.9%

15.1%

10.7%

8.2%

12.9%

14.4%

20.9%

29.2%

22.5%

22.4%

21.2%

20.5%

16.4%

8.2%

16.2%

% Change in EBITDA (YoY)

82%

1227%

-2%

-30%

36%

-6%

245%

407%

484%

242%

232%

39%

-30%

-62%

-1%

Cricut Investor Relations Data

1 of 2

Cricut Investor Relations Data Sheet

Q4 2021

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

USERS/

ENGAGE-

Total Users

1,907

2,058

2,221

2,525

2,525

2,803

3,274

3,681

4,323

4,323

4,939

5,373

5,732

6,409

6,409

MENT

% Change in Users (YoY)

62%

59%

55%

50%

50%

47%

59%

66%

71%

71%

76%

64%

56%

48%

48%

Engaged Users - 90 days

N/A

N/A

1,336

1,623

1,623

1,673

2,066

2,330

2,810

2,810

3,054

3,145

3,200

3,828

3,828

% Change in Engaged Users - 90 days (YoY)

74%

73%

73%

82%

52%

37%

36%

36%

Engagement % - 90 days

N/A

N/A

60%

64%

64%

60%

63%

63%

65%

65%

62%

59%

56%

60%

60%

USER MONETIZATION

Subscriptions revenue

$

11,787

$

12,578

$

13,853

$

15,611

$

53,829

$

19,180

$

24,028

$

31,206

$

36,923

$

111,337

$

46,139

$

50,673

$

53,303

$

55,743

$

205,858

% Change in Subscription revenues YoY

71%

65%

74%

77%

72%

63%

91%

125%

137%

107%

141%

111%

71%

51%

85%

Total Paid Subscribers

457

496

536

604

604

740

996

1,164

1,303

1,303

1,614

1,765

1,814

2,037

2,037

Paid Subscriber Attach Rate of total users

24%

24%

24%

24%

24%

26%

30%

32%

30%

30%

33%

33%

32%

32%

32%

Subscription ARPU

$

6.56

$

6.34

$

6.47

$

6.58

$

25.57

$

7.20

$

7.91

$

8.97

$

9.23

$

32.52

$

9.96

$

9.83

$

9.60

$

9.18

$

38.37

Accessories & Materials Revenue

$

49,570

$

51,841

$

55,111

$

78,059

$

234,581

$

67,655

$

97,920

$

102,276

$

163,128

$

430,979

$

136,363

$

137,494

$

104,329

$

173,978

$

552,164

% Change in A&M Revenue (YoY)

49%

74%

53%

25%

45%

36%

89%

86%

109%

84%

102%

40%

2%

7%

28%

A&M ARPU

$

27.60

$

26.15

$

25.76

$

32.90

$

111.44

$

25.40

$

32.23

$

29.41

$

40.76

$

125.88

$

29.45

$

26.67

$

18.79

$

28.66

$

102.91

Glossary of Terms:

Users:We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.

Engaged Users:We define the Engaged Users as users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in defined time period.

Engagement %:We define the Engagement % as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in a defined time period. We calculate the percentage by dividing the number of Engaged Users in the period by the total user base.

Paid Subscribers:We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.

Accessories and Materials ARPU:We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average total usersin a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.

Cricut Investor Relations Data

2 of 2

Disclaimer

Cricut Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
