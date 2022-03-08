Cricut : Q4 2021 Fact Sheet
Q4 2021
2019
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Total Cricut Revenue
$
105,869
$
94,598
$
112,456
$
173,631
$
486,554
$
143,723
$
235,336
$
209,005
$
370,966
$
959,030
$
323,822
$
334,493
$
260,086
$
387,826
$
1,306,227
% Change in Total revenue (YoY)
60%
44%
50%
30%
43%
36%
149%
86%
114%
97%
125%
42%
24%
5%
36%
MARGINS
Total Cost of Revenue
$
67,126
$
62,574
$
80,991
$
133,513
$
344,204
$
98,955
$
162,029
$
119,455
$
246,217
$
626,656
$
203,552
$
204,198
$
158,023
$
283,004
$
848,777
% Change in Connected Machine revenue (YoY)
$
72%
$
6%
$
40%
$
29%
$
35%
$
28%
$
276%
$
74%
$
114%
$
110%
$
148%
$
29%
$
36%
$
-7%
$
32%
Total Gross Profit
38,743
32,024
31,465
40,118
142,350
44,768
73,307
89,550
124,749
332,374
120,270
130,295
102,063
104,822
457,450
Total Cricut Gross Margin %
36.6%
33.9%
28.0%
23.1%
29.3%
31.1%
31.1%
42.8%
33.6%
34.7%
37.1%
39.0%
39.2%
27.0%
35.0%
Connected Machine Revenue
$
44,512
$
30,179
$
43,492
$
79,961
$
198,144
$
56,888
$
113,388
$
75,523
$
170,915
$
416,714
$
141,320
$
146,326
$
102,454
$
158,105
$
548,205
GROSS
Connected Machine cost of revenue
$
35,912
$
23,975
$
40,771
$
76,236
$
176,894
$
51,577
$
95,543
$
58,525
$
146,253
$
351,898
$
119,692
$
116,217
$
87,649
$
160,467
$
484,025
Connected Machine gross profit
$
8,600
$
6,204
$
2,721
$
3,725
$
21,250
$
5,311
$
17,845
$
16,998
$
24,662
$
64,816
$
21,628
$
30,109
$
14,805
$
(2,362)
$
64,180
Connected Machine gross margin %
19.3%
20.6%
6.3%
4.7%
10.7%
9.3%
15.7%
22.5%
14.4%
15.6%
15.3%
20.6%
14.5%
-1.5%
11.7%
&
REVENUE
Subscriptions Revenue
$
11,787
$
12,578
$
13,853
$
15,611
$
53,829
$
19,180
$
24,028
$
31,206
$
36,923
$
111,337
$
46,139
$
50,673
$
53,303
$
55,743
$
205,858
% Change in Subscription revenues (YoY)
71%
65%
74%
77%
72%
63%
91%
125%
137%
107%
141%
111%
71%
51%
85%
Subscriptions cost of revenue
$
1,647
$
2,167
$
2,265
$
2,748
$
8,827
$
2,841
$
3,122
$
2,998
$
4,164
$
13,125
$
4,298
$
5,285
$
5,934
$
6,444
$
21,961
Subscriptions gross profit
$
10,140
$
10,411
$
11,588
$
12,863
$
45,002
$
16,339
$
20,906
$
28,208
$
32,759
$
98,212
$
41,841
$
45,388
$
47,369
$
49,299
$
183,897
TOTAL
Subscriptions gross margin %
86.0%
82.8%
83.7%
82.4%
83.6%
85.2%
87.0%
90.4%
88.7%
88.2%
90.7%
89.6%
88.9%
88.4%
89.3%
Accessories & Materials Revenue
$
49,570
$
51,841
$
55,111
$
78,059
$
234,581
$
67,655
$
97,920
$
102,276
$
163,128
$
430,979
$
136,363
$
137,494
$
104,329
$
173,978
$
552,164
% Change in A&M Revenue (YoY)
49%
74%
53%
25%
45%
36%
89%
86%
109%
84%
102%
40%
2%
7%
28%
Accessories & Materials cost of revenue
$
29,567
$
36,432
$
37,955
$
54,529
$
158,483
$
44,537
$
63,364
$
57,932
$
95,800
$
261,633
$
79,562
$
82,696
$
64,440
$
116,093
$
342,791
Accessories & Materials gross profit
$
20,003
$
15,409
$
17,156
$
23,530
$
76,098
$
23,118
$
34,556
$
44,344
$
67,328
$
169,346
$
56,801
$
54,798
$
39,889
$
57,885
$
209,373
Accessories & Materials gross margin %
40.4%
29.7%
31.1%
30.1%
32.4%
34.2%
35.3%
43.4%
41.3%
39.3%
41.7%
39.9%
38.2%
33.3%
37.9%
EXPENSES
Total Operating Expenses
$
18,510
$
19,827
$
21,855
$
28,597
$
88,789
$
27,318
$
27,546
$
31,832
$
45,165
$
131,861
$
55,606
$
66,143
$
64,315
$
78,981
$
265,045
OPEX as % of Revenue
17%
21%
19%
16%
18%
19%
12%
15%
12%
14%
17%
20%
25%
20%
20%
Research & Development Expense
$
5,834
$
6,001
$
7,202
$
7,637
$
26,674
$
9,171
$
8,636
$
9,977
$
11,146
$
38,930
$
15,698
$
20,606
$
20,531
$
22,979
$
79,814
R&D Expense as % of Revenue
6%
6%
6%
4%
5%
6%
4%
5%
3%
4%
5%
6%
8%
6%
6%
OPERATING
Sales & Marketing Expense
$
8,714
$
9,299
$
9,914
$
12,183
$
40,110
$
12,447
$
13,437
$
13,660
$
23,785
$
63,329
$
27,489
$
33,030
$
30,293
$
43,151
$
133,963
S&M Expense as % of Revenue
8%
10%
9%
7%
8%
9%
6%
7%
6%
7%
8%
10%
12%
11%
10%
General & Administrative Expense
$
3,962
$
4,527
$
4,739
$
8,777
$
22,005
$
5,700
$
5,473
$
8,195
$
10,234
$
29,602
$
12,419
$
12,507
$
13,491
$
12,851
$
51,268
G&A Expense as % of Revenue
4%
5%
4%
5%
5%
4%
2%
4%
3%
3%
4%
4%
5%
3%
4%
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
$
327
$
425
$
435
$
645
$
1,832
$
1,435
$
1,320
$
2,179
$
4,512
$
9,446
$
11,641
$
8,050
$
8,070
$
10,060
$
37,821
Operating Income
$
20,233
$
12,197
$
9,610
$
11,521
$
53,561
$
17,450
$
45,761
$
57,718
$
79,584
$
200,513
$
64,664
$
64,152
$
37,748
$
25,841
$
192,405
EARNINGS
Operating margin %
19.1%
12.9%
8.5%
6.6%
11.0%
12.1%
19.4%
27.6%
21.5%
20.9%
20.0%
19.2%
14.5%
6.7%
14.7%
Net Income
$
15,109
$
8,840
$
7,473
$
7,789
$
39,211
$
13,040
$
34,879
$
45,211
$
61,448
$
154,578
$
49,418
$
49,126
$
30,005
$
11,924
$
140,473
Net Income Margin %
14.3%
9.3%
6.6%
4.5%
8.1%
9.1%
14.8%
21.6%
16.6%
16.1%
15.3%
14.7%
11.5%
3.1%
10.8%
% Change in Net Income (YoY)
128%
-281%
-23%
-51%
43%
-14%
295%
505%
689%
294%
279%
41%
-34%
-81%
-9%
AND
Earnings per share, basic
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$0.24
$0.24
$0.14
$0.06
$0.67
Earnings per share, diluted
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$0.24
$0.22
$0.13
$0.05
$0.64
PROFITABILITY
Basic Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
207,309,946
208,205,162
208,988,168
210,776,177
208,833,827
Diluted Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
208,458,352
222,947,030
224,331,039
222,897,188
219,776,069
Adjustments to EBITDA:
Depreciation & amortization expense
$
1,856
$
2,047
$
2,418
$
2,787
$
9,108
$
3,236
$
3,430
$
3,431
$
3,906
$
14,003
$
3,886
$
4,290
$
4,976
$
5,956
$
19,109
Interest expense, net
$
663
$
643
$
756
$
1,229
$
3,291
$
574
$
367
$
140
$
74
$
1,155
$
79
$
76
$
(22)
$
26
$
159
Corporate income tax expense
$
4,461
$
2,713
$
1,381
$
2,502
$
11,057
$
3,836
$
10,514
$
12,205
$
18,060
$
44,615
$
15,217
$
15,040
$
7,767
$
13,876
$
51,900
EBITDA
$
22,089
$
14,243
$
12,028
$
14,307
$
62,667
$
20,686
$
49,190
$
60,987
$
83,488
$
214,351
$
68,600
$
68,532
$
42,726
$
31,782
$
211,641
EBITDA Margin %
20.9%
15.1%
10.7%
8.2%
12.9%
14.4%
20.9%
29.2%
22.5%
22.4%
21.2%
20.5%
16.4%
8.2%
16.2%
% Change in EBITDA (YoY)
82%
1227%
-2%
-30%
36%
-6%
245%
407%
484%
242%
232%
39%
-30%
-62%
-1%
2019
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
USERS/
ENGAGE-
Total Users
1,907
2,058
2,221
2,525
2,525
2,803
3,274
3,681
4,323
4,323
4,939
5,373
5,732
6,409
6,409
MENT
% Change in Users (YoY)
62%
59%
55%
50%
50%
47%
59%
66%
71%
71%
76%
64%
56%
48%
48%
Engaged Users - 90 days
N/A
N/A
1,336
1,623
1,623
1,673
2,066
2,330
2,810
2,810
3,054
3,145
3,200
3,828
3,828
% Change in Engaged Users - 90 days (YoY)
74%
73%
73%
82%
52%
37%
36%
36%
Engagement % - 90 days
N/A
N/A
60%
64%
64%
60%
63%
63%
65%
65%
62%
59%
56%
60%
60%
USER MONETIZATION
Subscriptions revenue
$
11,787
$
12,578
$
13,853
$
15,611
$
53,829
$
19,180
$
24,028
$
31,206
$
36,923
$
111,337
$
46,139
$
50,673
$
53,303
$
55,743
$
205,858
% Change in Subscription revenues YoY
71%
65%
74%
77%
72%
63%
91%
125%
137%
107%
141%
111%
71%
51%
85%
Total Paid Subscribers
457
496
536
604
604
740
996
1,164
1,303
1,303
1,614
1,765
1,814
2,037
2,037
Paid Subscriber Attach Rate of total users
24%
24%
24%
24%
24%
26%
30%
32%
30%
30%
33%
33%
32%
32%
32%
Subscription ARPU
$
6.56
$
6.34
$
6.47
$
6.58
$
25.57
$
7.20
$
7.91
$
8.97
$
9.23
$
32.52
$
9.96
$
9.83
$
9.60
$
9.18
$
38.37
Accessories & Materials Revenue
$
49,570
$
51,841
$
55,111
$
78,059
$
234,581
$
67,655
$
97,920
$
102,276
$
163,128
$
430,979
$
136,363
$
137,494
$
104,329
$
173,978
$
552,164
% Change in A&M Revenue (YoY)
49%
74%
53%
25%
45%
36%
89%
86%
109%
84%
102%
40%
2%
7%
28%
A&M ARPU
$
27.60
$
26.15
$
25.76
$
32.90
$
111.44
$
25.40
$
32.23
$
29.41
$
40.76
$
125.88
$
29.45
$
26.67
$
18.79
$
28.66
$
102.91
Glossary of Terms:
Users:We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.
Engaged Users:We define the Engaged Users as users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in defined time period.
Engagement %:We define the Engagement % as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in a defined time period. We calculate the percentage by dividing the number of Engaged Users in the period by the total user base.
Paid Subscribers:We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.
Accessories and Materials ARPU:We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average total usersin a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.
Cricut Investor Relations Data
2 of 2
