Cricut : Q4 2021 Fact Sheet

Cricut Investor Relations Data Sheet

Q4 2021

2019 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY USERS/ ENGAGE- Total Users 1,907 2,058 2,221 2,525 2,525 2,803 3,274 3,681 4,323 4,323 4,939 5,373 5,732 6,409 6,409 MENT % Change in Users (YoY) 62% 59% 55% 50% 50% 47% 59% 66% 71% 71% 76% 64% 56% 48% 48% Engaged Users - 90 days N/A N/A 1,336 1,623 1,623 1,673 2,066 2,330 2,810 2,810 3,054 3,145 3,200 3,828 3,828 % Change in Engaged Users - 90 days (YoY) 74% 73% 73% 82% 52% 37% 36% 36% Engagement % - 90 days N/A N/A 60% 64% 64% 60% 63% 63% 65% 65% 62% 59% 56% 60% 60% USER MONETIZATION Subscriptions revenue $ 11,787 $ 12,578 $ 13,853 $ 15,611 $ 53,829 $ 19,180 $ 24,028 $ 31,206 $ 36,923 $ 111,337 $ 46,139 $ 50,673 $ 53,303 $ 55,743 $ 205,858 % Change in Subscription revenues YoY 71% 65% 74% 77% 72% 63% 91% 125% 137% 107% 141% 111% 71% 51% 85% Total Paid Subscribers 457 496 536 604 604 740 996 1,164 1,303 1,303 1,614 1,765 1,814 2,037 2,037 Paid Subscriber Attach Rate of total users 24% 24% 24% 24% 24% 26% 30% 32% 30% 30% 33% 33% 32% 32% 32% Subscription ARPU $ 6.56 $ 6.34 $ 6.47 $ 6.58 $ 25.57 $ 7.20 $ 7.91 $ 8.97 $ 9.23 $ 32.52 $ 9.96 $ 9.83 $ 9.60 $ 9.18 $ 38.37 Accessories & Materials Revenue $ 49,570 $ 51,841 $ 55,111 $ 78,059 $ 234,581 $ 67,655 $ 97,920 $ 102,276 $ 163,128 $ 430,979 $ 136,363 $ 137,494 $ 104,329 $ 173,978 $ 552,164 % Change in A&M Revenue (YoY) 49% 74% 53% 25% 45% 36% 89% 86% 109% 84% 102% 40% 2% 7% 28% A&M ARPU $ 27.60 $ 26.15 $ 25.76 $ 32.90 $ 111.44 $ 25.40 $ 32.23 $ 29.41 $ 40.76 $ 125.88 $ 29.45 $ 26.67 $ 18.79 $ 28.66 $ 102.91

Glossary of Terms:

Users:We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.

Engaged Users:We define the Engaged Users as users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in defined time period.

Engagement %:We define the Engagement % as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in a defined time period. We calculate the percentage by dividing the number of Engaged Users in the period by the total user base.

Paid Subscribers:We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.

Accessories and Materials ARPU:We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average total usersin a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.