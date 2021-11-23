Cricut : The Container Store now offers Cricut at all U.S. stores

As Cricut continues to expand its retail footprint, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Cricut Joy at The Container Store in all U.S. stores. Available today, The Container Store also carries an assortment of materials and accessories designed for Cricut Joy, in-store and online.

An industry leader, The Container Store encourages the benefits of living an organized life. We proudly add the Cricut Joy Home Labeling Starter Kit to their shelves, starting at $149. This kit allows consumers to quickly and easily apply customizable labels to a wide range of The Container Store products.

Cricut Joy turns the best intentions into action. This smart machine gives the best excuses to personalize, organize, and customize every single day. Label the laundry room with custom vinyl decals. Organize the kitchen cabinet or spice rack. Set up the perfect work (or work from home) space. Cricut Joy makes organization projects easy, fun, and visually appealing.

This kit, exclusive to The Container Store, includes:

Cricut Joy

Three-piece starter tool kit

Smart Vinyl - Permanent, black

Smart Paper Sticker Cardstock, white

Smart Label Writeable Vinyl

Extra Fine Black Point pens

Transfer tape

"Pairing premiere Cricut technology with the multifunctional organization solutions at The Container Store helps consumers simplify and beautify their homes and offices," said Tara McElroy, vice president of sales at Cricut. "This partnership is a perfect union between the love of organization and the passion for personal style."

"We're proud to introduce an exclusive bundle of Cricut for our customer," said Chief Merchandising Officer of The Container Store, John Gehre. "Our customers are going to love the personal touch Cricut offers for labeling their storage and organization solutions."

Additional products and accessories available online and in-store at The Container Store include the EasyPress Mini, Cricut Joy Smart Materials, and other tools and accessories.