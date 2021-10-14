Cricut : and Virgin Megastore partner for continued growth in UAE

Crafting enthusiasts in UAE have more reason to celebrate thanks to a new retail partnership with Cricut and Virgin Megastore.

Available now, Virgin Megastore shoppers in UAE can find Cricut Maker machines in Champagne and Rose, as well as Cricut Joy. Also available is a wide assortment of materials and accessories, including Smart Materials, so customers can start making today - and right in time for the holiday making season.

We've previously shared our commitment to championing creativity globally, and growing our presence in a major region like the Middle East continues to be a growing opportunity and priority.

"We are excited to take our Cricut ecosystem to another major region of the world," said Glenn Rogers, senior vice president, international at Cricut. "With our market entry to the Middle East, we look forward to serving passionate crafters, helping many others find a new hobby, and enabling new micro and small businesses to flourish. Our continued geographic expansion is testament to the growing trends of personalization and digitalization across the world, allowing our members to make beautiful, hand-made projects to keep, gift or sell."

Visit Cricut and Virgin Megastore online, or at your favorite centre of the below locations.

Mall of Emirates, Dubai

Dubai Mall, Dubai

City Centre Mirdif, Dubai

Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi