    CRCT   US22658D1000

CRICUT, INC.

(CRCT)
Cricut : and Virgin Megastore partner for continued growth in UAE

10/14/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Crafting enthusiasts in UAE have more reason to celebrate thanks to a new retail partnership with Cricut and Virgin Megastore.

Available now, Virgin Megastore shoppers in UAE can find Cricut Maker machines in Champagne and Rose, as well as Cricut Joy. Also available is a wide assortment of materials and accessories, including Smart Materials, so customers can start making today - and right in time for the holiday making season.

We've previously shared our commitment to championing creativity globally, and growing our presence in a major region like the Middle East continues to be a growing opportunity and priority.

"We are excited to take our Cricut ecosystem to another major region of the world," said Glenn Rogers, senior vice president, international at Cricut. "With our market entry to the Middle East, we look forward to serving passionate crafters, helping many others find a new hobby, and enabling new micro and small businesses to flourish. Our continued geographic expansion is testament to the growing trends of personalization and digitalization across the world, allowing our members to make beautiful, hand-made projects to keep, gift or sell."

Visit Cricut and Virgin Megastore online, or at your favorite centre of the below locations.

  • Mall of Emirates, Dubai
  • Dubai Mall, Dubai
  • City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
  • Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai
  • Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
  • Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi
  • The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Disclaimer

Cricut Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 373 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 000 M 6 000 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 4,77%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,00 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Managers and Directors
Ashish Arora President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin F. Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Jason Makler Chairman
Sanjay Dahr VP-Information Technology Platforms & Security
Alan Slighting Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRICUT, INC.0.00%6 000
PC CONNECTION, INC.-7.55%1 145
ONESPAN INC.-4.16%814
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD.-20.48%696
ATOMOS LIMITED67.19%257