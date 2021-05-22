Cricut : Explore™ 3 – The DIY dream machine

May 22, 2021

It's been a year in the making, so today we're absolutely thrilled to announce the all-new Cricut Explore™ 3. You can cut, draw, score, and more with jaw-dropping speed and incredible precision.

We've heard from you that the only thing that holds you back from making is time. While we can't change the fact that there are 24 hours in a day, we can change how fast your cutting machine can work for you. The all-new Cricut Explore 3 has more powerful motors, which means you now have the ability to cut up to 2X faster than before on Smart Materials - all without sacrificing power or precision.

Cricut Explore 3 works with our all-new Smart Materials™. What makes these new materials unique? They easily load directly into the machine (without a cutting mat!) and stay aligned without any manual adjustment. That means - for the first time ever - you can make cuts up to 12 ft long in one go.

Since there's nothing to prep, you can keep your focus on the best part - making.

Here's a quick overview of the Smart Materials available at launch:

Go loooong with new Cricut Smart Vinyl! It comes in both permanent and removable varieties. It also comes in a wide array of colors, effects, and material lengths from 3 ft (0.9 m) to 75 ft (22.9 m)!

Available in a variety of colors and effects so you can create a custom shirt for yourself or the whole team. Cut a single image up to 4 ft (1.2 m) or repeated shapes up to 12 ft (3.6 m). Make a custom shirt for yourself or your entire team! Just load and go.

Just cut, peel, and stick! Create fun cards, bold banners, punchy posters, and layered paper projects without messy glue.

Cricut Explore 3 can cut big banners or create an entire solar system of stars - the sky is the limit! Cut up to 12 ft (3.6 m) in one go with Smart Materials, no mat needed - just load & go.

New sensors inside Cricut Explore 3 measure your material before cutting to ensure there is enough for your project. If more material is needed, our Design Space® app will prompt you to load more. There are also material guides on the front and inside of the machine to keep your materials aligned from start to finish.

Cricut Explore 3 works with 100+ materials - cut everything from cardstock, vinyl, and iron-on to specialty materials like glitter paper and bonded fabric with incredible precision. Whether you're making tees to outfit the entire team, or an extra-long banner to cheer them on, you've got this. Full list of compatible materials here.

Add flawless text, detailed illustrations, foiled accents, or easy-to-fold creases for cards, and 3D projects. Check out the full list of compatible tools here, sold separately.

Print images on your home printer and let Cricut Explore 3 cut them out for you. An incredible feature for every sticker maker out there. This is a NEW feature for Cricut Explore 3! Learn more about Print Then Cut here.

Built-in cubby keeps your tools organized

In-door storage keeps replacement tips safe

2 tool clamps so you can cut & score in one go

Docking slot holds your tablet or smartphone

Cricut Explore 3 will be available June 10th online and in your favorite retail store by the end of June! We can't wait to see what you make!

We have answers. Check out FAQs for Cricut Explore 3 here.

