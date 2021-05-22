Cricut : Introducing the new Cricut Explore™ 3 and Cricut Maker™ 3

May 22, 2021

It's a banner day at Cricut headquarters. We're thrilled to announce the latest generation of two of our industry-leading smart cutting machines.

Introducing Cricut Maker 3™, the most powerful smart cutting machine we've ever made.

Also meet Cricut Explore 3™, a perfect (and perfectly affordable) entry point into the world of pro-level crafting.

Thanks to some incredible innovation and a lot of hard work from our development teams, not only can these machines do everything they can today, but now they have more performance and features packed into the same compact, home-friendly footprint you already know and love.

We've heard from you that the only thing that holds you back from making is time. While we can't change the fact that there are 24 hours in a day, we can change how fast your cutting machine can work for you. The all-new Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 have more powerful motors, which means you now have the ability to cut up to 2X faster than before, when using Smart Materials™ - all without sacrificing power or precision.

Both Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 work with our all-new Smart Materials™. We designed these machines and Smart Materials to work together. The machines have special material guides, and the materials are engineered with a proprietary construction - all to keep your materials perfectly aligned and on track from start to finish. All of this adds up to a big new creative opportunity: For the first time ever, you can make cuts up to 12 ft (3.6 m) long in one go. Sensors inside the machines measure your material before cutting to ensure you have enough for your project. If more material is needed, Design Space® will prompt you to load more.

Since there's nothing to prep, you can keep your focus on the best part - making.

Here's an overview of Cricut Smart Materials available at launch:

The all-new Cricut Smart Vinyl is available in both permanent and removable varieties. It also comes in a wide array of colors, effects, and material lengths from 3 ft (0.9 m) to 75 ft (22.9 m).

Cut a single image up to 4 ft (1.2 m) or repeated shapes up to 12 ft (3.6 m). Make a custom T-shirt for yourself or the entire team. Available in a variety of colors and effects.

That's right - with Smart Paper, you'll be able to just load a sheet into the machine without a mat. With the perfect kiss cut, all you need to do is peel and stick. Create fun cards, bold banners, and layered paper projects without the messy glue.

Both machines are compatible with Roll Holder (sold separately) to support rolls of Smart Materials up to 75 ft (22.9m). It keeps your material tidy for a hands-free feed into the machine and even has a convenient built-in trimmer for super-clean finish.

You might also love our new 13 in (30.5 cm) Portable Trimmer (sold separately) to keep all of your materials neat, clean, and ready for the next cut.

There's one more obvious change to Cricut Explore 3 - no dial! Now, all material settings are in Design Space. Cricut Explore 3 also features a tray to hold your mobile device or tablet while working.

We designed the new Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 machines to complement your workspace without dominating the room. Each sophisticated and sleek machine will look great in your space.

Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 will be available in the United States and Canada online June 10th and in stores by the end June. If you live outside of those regions, Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 will be available online and in stores on June 10th.

Check out machine-specific FAQs for Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3.

Here are some Q & As we think might interest you today:

Q: What's the main differences between the machines?

A: Check out the chart below.

Q: Can I cut Smart Materials on previous models of Cricut Explore and Cricut Maker?

A: Smart Materials were designed specifically for the brand-new Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3, and these machines have been optimized and rigorously tested for use with Smart Materials. If you would like to use Smart Materials with previous models, we recommend putting them on a machine mat.

Q: What happened to Maker 2?

A: In short, we made substantial improvements to both Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Air 2 to make them smarter and faster than ever. Because Cricut Explore 3 was launched in concert with Cricut Maker 3, it was easier to give them both the same 3rd generation reference, because really, they both deserve it!

Q: How fast does Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 cut?

A: On Smart Materials, Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 can cut two times faster than Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Air 2's Fast Mode. Cricut Maker 3 can cut up to 8 inches (20.32cm) per second on the x axis, 8 inches (20.32cm) per second on the y axis, and has 100 inches (254cm) per second squared acceleration.

