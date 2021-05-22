Cricut : Maker™ 3 – The Ultimate Cutting Machine

May 22, 2021

It's a great day at Cricut headquarters. After more than a year of hard work behind the scenes, we can now open the curtain on the most powerful smart cutting machine we've ever made: With up to 2X faster cutting speeds and compatibility with Smart Materials™, Cricut Maker™ 3 is the ultimate smart cutting machine - for every craft and every crafter.

Just like the previous generation, Cricut Maker 3 can cut 300+ materials, from the most delicate paper to the tough stuff like leather and basswood.

Unlike anything you've seen, however, is its ability to cut at jaw-dropping speeds as well as its ability to take on big cuts in one go. Let's break that down.

We've heard from you that the only thing that holds you back from making is time. While we can't change the fact that there are 24 hours in a day, we can change how fast your cutting machine can work for you. The all-new Cricut Maker 3 has more powerful motors, which means you now have the ability to cut up to 2X faster than before when using Smart Materials - all without sacrificing power or precision.

Cricut Maker 3 works with our all-new Smart Materials™. What makes these new materials unique? They easily load directly into the machine (without a cutting mat!) and stay aligned without any manual adjustment. That means - for the first time ever - you can make cuts up to 12 ft long in one go.

Since there's nothing to prep, you can keep your focus on the best part - making.

Here's a quick overview of the Smart Materials available at launch:

Cricut Smart Vinyl is available in both permanent and removable varieties. In classic Cricut fashion, you can count on a wide array of colors, effects.

Cut a single image up to 4 ft (1.2 m) or repeated shapes up to 12 ft (3.6 m). Make a custom T-shirt for yourself or the entire team. Available in a variety of colors and effects.

That's right - with Smart Paper, you'll be able to just load a sheet into the machine without a mat. With the perfect kiss cut, all you need to do is peel and stick. Create fun cards, bold banners, and layered paper projects without the messy glue.

Remember, Cricut Maker 3 works with 13 tools, including Knife Blade for thicker materials, Rotary Blade for backed and unbacked fabric, and the QuickSwap™ family of tools for pro-level scoring, engraving, debossing, and adding decorative effects.

It comes with Fine-Point Blade installed, so right out of the box, you'll be ready to cut. Check out the full list of compatible tools here, sold separately.

Print images on your home printer, and let Cricut Maker 3 cut them out for you. An incredible feature for every sticker-maker out there. Learn more about Print Then Cut here.

Cricut Maker 3 can cut thicker, denser materials with Knife Blade (sold separately). It's the perfect match for dimensional projects, including models, home decor & so much more.

Do you sew or quilt? With the Rotary Blade (sold separately) as a part of your creative toolbox, Cricut Maker 3 can help with one of the most tedious tasks - marking and cutting pattern pieces. You can also use your Cricut Maker 3 to cut out appliqué and quilt pieces with precision. You'll find plenty of fun patterns in Design Space.

Built-in cubby keeps your tools organized

Updated, low-profile buttons

In-door tray keeps replacement tips safe

2 tool clamps so you can write & cut in one go

Docking slot to holds your tablet or smartphone

Cricut Maker 3 will be available June 10th online and in your favorite retail store by the end of June. We can't wait to get it into your hands.

Check out FAQs for Cricut Maker 3 here.

