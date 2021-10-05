Log in
    CRCT   US22658D1000

CRICUT, INC.

(CRCT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/05 03:07:04 pm
25.995 USD   +6.49%
02:39pCRICUT : now available at Staples
PU
01:29pNEW IN DESIGN SPACE : Restore Brush and Automatic Background Remover
PU
10/01CRICUT : Black Girls Craft takes Atlanta
PU
Cricut : now available at Staples

10/05/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
We are excited to announce a new retail partner in the Cricut family. Now, at 500 locations across the United States, find Cricut machines and products on shelf at Staples stores.

"Cricut is thrilled to start our partnership with Staples, connecting with small business owners, educators, and crafters and putting the power of DIY personalization and customization in their hands," said Tara McElroy, vice president of sales at Cricut.

Along with an assortment of tools and materials, Staples also carries Cricut Joy and Cricut Explore 2 cutting machines. Pick up supplies for your small business, take advantage of full-service shipping, or get organized before the holiday season kicks into gear. And now also find everything you need to be creatively organized with Cricut.

Cricut Joy at Staples

A small but smart cutting and writing machine, Cricut Joy makes it easy to customize, personalize, and organize in just a few minutes.

Cricut Explore Air 2

See your creativity skyrocket. Cricut Explore Air 2 is a classic cutting machine, built for those looking for simplicity and value.

Check out Staples.com to find Cricut at a store near you.

Disclaimer

Cricut Inc. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 373 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 425 M 5 425 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 4,77%
Cricut, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CRICUT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,41 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Ashish Arora President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin F. Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Jason Makler Chairman
Sanjay Dahr VP-Information Technology Platforms & Security
Alan Slighting Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRICUT, INC.0.00%5 425
PC CONNECTION, INC.-6.03%1 164
ONESPAN INC.-6.14%762
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD.-21.59%685
ATOMOS LIMITED60.42%244