Cricut : now available at Staples

We are excited to announce a new retail partner in the Cricut family. Now, at 500 locations across the United States, find Cricut machines and products on shelf at Staples stores.

"Cricut is thrilled to start our partnership with Staples, connecting with small business owners, educators, and crafters and putting the power of DIY personalization and customization in their hands," said Tara McElroy, vice president of sales at Cricut.

Along with an assortment of tools and materials, Staples also carries Cricut Joy and Cricut Explore 2 cutting machines. Pick up supplies for your small business, take advantage of full-service shipping, or get organized before the holiday season kicks into gear. And now also find everything you need to be creatively organized with Cricut.

A small but smart cutting and writing machine, Cricut Joy makes it easy to customize, personalize, and organize in just a few minutes.

See your creativity skyrocket. Cricut Explore Air 2 is a classic cutting machine, built for those looking for simplicity and value.

Check out Staples.com to find Cricut at a store near you.