    CRCT   US22658D1000

CRICUT, INC.

(CRCT)
New for Cricut Joy: Design your own insert cards

01/31/2022 | 03:32pm EST
Making cards just got better than ever. Now with the latest version of the Cricut Joy apps for iOS (v4.5.0) and Android (v2.4.0), you can design fully customized insert cards with just a few taps. Simply select a corner style and size, then add images and text to create a unique card for every occasion. You can find the Cricut Joy app and download the update in the App Store and Google Play Store.

That's not all. With the new update, you can now personalize your message on the inside of your card. Is your handwriting hard to read? We've got you covered. Just pair your favorite font with your message and make your personalized card, ready in minutes.

This new writing capability applies to all the ready-to-make cards in the Cricut Joy app, not just to the cards you design from scratch. With more than 1,000 greeting card designs and a catalog that we add to all the time, you'll be sure to find just the right sentiment at the moment you need it.

So go ahead, create the perfect card at a moment's notice. Browse by occasion and choose one of our ready-to-make projects or create your own design and play with contrasting colors to make it truly special. Mix and match Cricut Joy Insert Cards of your choice for eye-catching designs. You can even add stunning foil accents with the Cricut Joy Foil Transfer Kit.

Stay tuned for more software news

We constantly look for ways to improve the software experience. Using Design Space on iOS? We just updated the app. For updates on software, as well as other Cricut announcements, check out our News.

Disclaimer

Cricut Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 318 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 222 M 4 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Ashish Arora President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin F. Petersen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jason Makler Chairman
Sanjay Dahr VP-Information Technology Platforms & Security
Kimball Shill Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRICUT, INC.-14.08%4 222
PC CONNECTION, INC.1.32%1 145
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD.-7.01%633
ONESPAN INC.-8.27%620
HAIVISION SYSTEMS INC.-14.22%135
ATOMOS LIMITED-19.34%132