New for Cricut Joy: Design your own insert cards

Making cards just got better than ever. Now with the latest version of the Cricut Joy apps for iOS (v4.5.0) and Android (v2.4.0), you can design fully customized insert cards with just a few taps. Simply select a corner style and size, then add images and text to create a unique card for every occasion. You can find the Cricut Joy app and download the update in the App Store and Google Play Store.

That's not all. With the new update, you can now personalize your message on the inside of your card. Is your handwriting hard to read? We've got you covered. Just pair your favorite font with your message and make your personalized card, ready in minutes.

This new writing capability applies to all the ready-to-make cards in the Cricut Joy app, not just to the cards you design from scratch. With more than 1,000 greeting card designs and a catalog that we add to all the time, you'll be sure to find just the right sentiment at the moment you need it.

So go ahead, create the perfect card at a moment's notice. Browse by occasion and choose one of our ready-to-make projects or create your own design and play with contrasting colors to make it truly special. Mix and match Cricut Joy Insert Cards of your choice for eye-catching designs. You can even add stunning foil accents with the Cricut Joy Foil Transfer Kit.

We constantly look for ways to improve the software experience. Using Design Space on iOS? We just updated the app. For updates on software, as well as other Cricut announcements, check out our News.