Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cricut, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRCT   US22658D1000

CRICUT, INC.

(CRCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 02:48:34 pm
27.53 USD   -2.31%
11/01Design Space app for iOS gets a refresh
PU
10/27NEW IN DESIGN SPACE : 3D masks
PU
10/26CRICUT LEARN : Introducing a new home to Cricut education resources
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New in Design Space: Universal Search

11/02/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With Universal Search, find whatever you're looking for - that perfect image, project, or even a specific member's profile.

Here's how Universal Search works

From Design Space Home, use the search bar at the top of the page.

It's that easy.

The search results show all images, ready-to-make projects, and community projects - as well as any projects you made yourself - related to the search word or phrase. Projects shown will be filtered by the type of machine you've optimized Design Space for - if you selected Maker 3 as your machine, for example, the search results will show relevant projects that can be made on a Maker 3.

Why is this important?

Creativity only works if it's allowed to flow freely. That's why the design process needs to feel smooth. Repeatedly searching for the same thing on multiple screens bogs you down. We want to help create that smoother flow, so you can focus on making and not searching.

Another benefit? When you see images and projects and community ideas all on one page, it may spark a new idea. Mix and match images and projects; take inspiration from ready-to-make and community ideas.

Stay tuned for more Design Space news

We constantly look for ways to improve the Cricut Design Space experience. Using Cricut Design Space on iOS? We just updated the iOS app. Stay tuned to our News section for updates on Design Space, as well as other Cricut announcements.

Disclaimer

Cricut Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRICUT, INC.
11/01Design Space app for iOS gets a refresh
PU
10/27NEW IN DESIGN SPACE : 3D masks
PU
10/26CRICUT LEARN : Introducing a new home to Cricut education resources
PU
10/19CRICUT : at Best Buy puts creative technology in more hands
PU
10/14CRICUT : and Virgin Megastore partner for continued growth in UAE
PU
10/14BLACK FRIDAY CRICUT DEALS (2021) : Early Cricut Maker 3, Explore 3 & Air 2 Machine Deals S..
AQ
10/13Cricut to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021
GL
10/13CRICUT : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021
GL
10/05CRICUT : now available at Staples
PU
10/05NEW IN DESIGN SPACE : Restore Brush and Automatic Background Remover
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRICUT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 373 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 262 M 6 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 640
Free-Float 4,68%
Chart CRICUT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cricut, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRICUT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,18 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Ashish Arora President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin F. Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Jason Makler Chairman
Sanjay Dahr VP-Information Technology Platforms & Security
Alan Slighting Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRICUT, INC.0.00%6 262
PC CONNECTION, INC.-2.07%1 213
ONESPAN INC.-1.26%827
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD.-29.74%618
ATOMOS LIMITED45.83%234