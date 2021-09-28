Announcement: Interim Results 2021 09/28/2021 | 02:02am EDT Send by mail :

28 September 2021 Crimson Tide plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Crimson Tide plc ("Crimson Tide" or "the Company"), the provider of the mpro5 solution is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Financial headlines Turnover increase of 13.8% to £2,015k (H1 2020: £1,770k)

EBITDA increase of 12.5% to £529k (H1 2020: £470k)

Profit before tax increased by 11.3% to £286k (H1 2020: £257)

Fundraise of £5.6m (net of fees) finalised during April 2021, of which £250k spent in H1 Operational highlights Expansion of food safety use of mpro5

Early progress on micro business version

UAT completed for patient version of mpro5

Raleigh, NC established as US base

Significant hires in sales, marketing and development Barrie Whipp, Founder and Chairman, commented, "With the completed fundraise for expansion purposes, we are set to experience a new phase of growth as a business. We are now in a position to deliver our version of mpro5 for micro/nano business while mpro5 continues to perform strongly in our key enterprise sectors of transport, facilities management and retail. We are about to experience a period of significant expenditure on growth, which will change our profile in H2 2021 and 2022, with the firm belief that we have a bright future ahead". About the Company Crimson Tide plc is the provider of mpro5 - a leading, cloud-based,cross-platform, SaaS mobile workflow solution. mpro5 enables organisations to drive efficiencies through mobile data capture, Internet of Things sensors, process automation, and real-time analytics. Supporting over 100,000 users across multiple countries and industries, mpro5 is provided on multi-year subscription basis driving immediate return on investment for its users. Enquiries: Crimson Tide plc +44 1892 542444 Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 20 7220 0500 Corporate Finance: Julian Blunt / James Thompson Corporate Broking: Andrew Burdis Alma PR (Financial PR) +44 7780 901979 Josh Royston Chairman's Statement The first half of the year demonstrated the robustness of our long-term subscription model for mpro5, whilst setting us up for the largest capital raise in our history. With early wins in the food safety sector as well as the utility vertical, we were able to demonstrate the sound business model that attracted several highly respected investors in the AIM market to participate in our fundraising in April. Our increased capital base and cash generated from mpro5's existing operations saw cash increase to in excess of £6.5m, and we are now in the early days of implementing the strategy presented to investors. We are addressing client feature requests for the core mpro5 platform which inherently enhances our sales process. Our enterprise deals, by their nature, can have longer lead times, however our abilities in IoT and dashboarding are making mpro5 even more compelling. We are currently focused on the transport, facilities management and retail sectors and our key model is to "land and expand" with enterprise clients. Part of this strategy is to be able to assist them wherever their business is located. Internationally, we have established mpro5 Inc, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. This is not a grand physical strategy but a tactical approach, where our US CEO, Mark Self can approach existing clients (or clients of clients) as well as establish partnerships and relationships. Our mpro5 demo systems and marketing material can help us add new business based upon existing use cases. We have expanded into Scandinavia: whilst only in a very small way to date, this is an excellent example of how mpro5's value in the UK & Ireland is replicable with international clients in their other geographic markets. Adding the World Federation of Haemophilia to our subscription base also represents a highly exciting opportunity. Our patient app, previously applicable to patients with haemophilia has been completely reengineered to suit any condition where patients need to report usage of medication as well as verification that the medicine is in date, applicable to them and not counterfeit. We are as excited with the opportunities in this sector as any of our business verticals. Project wrkrz, our version of mpro5 for micro/nano business is undergoing first stage development as well as market research, branding and technical stack progress on an ongoing basis. We aim for release in Q2, 2022 and it should be noted that many of the new learnings are also relevant to future developments in mpro5. Our market research indicates that there is a clear market for this low touch version of mpro5 in the trades sector and will see significant investment in the coming years. This has been an important half year for Crimson Tide plc. With the capital backing that we have previously lacked, we can now invest in some of the opportunities that we know exist, as well as major partner acquisition, integration and more aggressive R&D. We feel that we can now market our business aggressively. I encourage you to visit mpro5.com to view our case studies and marketing material. This business has never been so well set. The addition of a Head of Marketing, US CEO and Jacqueline Daniell, as a new Non-Executive Director, has strengthened our executive and board significantly. We are keenly focused on expanding the business in our key sectors, whilst exploring geographic opportunities and developing our micro business and patient versions of the mpro5 platform. We have strengthened our team, identified our marketing and development partners and will press ahead with ambition and optimism. Barrie Whipp Founder and Chairman 28 September 2021 Financial Review Six months Six Year ended months Increase 31 ended 30 Financial indicator ended 30 December June 2021 June 2020 % 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 2,015 1,770 13.8% 3,542 Gross profit 1,652 1,404 17.7% 2,865 EBITDA 529 470 12.5% 946 Profit before tax 286 257 11.3% 532 The half-year financial results for 2021 reflect double-digit growth across all the key financial indicators. Revenue Revenue growth remained robust during the period, with monthly recurring revenue as at 30 June 2021 at c£300,000 (H1 2020: c£235,000). Consultancy fees contributed £178,000 to revenue during the period (H1 2020: £255,000). Revenue churn during the period remained low at 1.4% (H1 2020: 3.9%). Geographically the revenue split remained consistent to that of the prior year, with the UK contributing 92% of revenue (H1 2020: 93%). Cost of Sales and gross profit The gross profit margin of 82% remained above the Board's target rate of 80% (H1 2020: 79%). Other income Other income reflects the sale of legacy hardware devices. The nature of this is not recurring. Cashflow Operating cash flows before movement in working capital increased to £530,000 (H1 2020: £476,000). Although cash generated by operations of £111,000 (H1 2020: £1.03 million) appears to have decreased, this is mostly an effect of the measures that the Board put in place during the first lockdown in 2020 to preserve cash, with the subsequent correction taking place during the current period. Cash prior to the fundraise in April was c£1m. Following the successful raise of £5.6 million (net of fees) at the end of April, the Company has spent approximately £250,000 on initiatives highlighted during the fundraise process. It is expected that this amount will increase during H2 2021. Investment in marketing will also increase, under the guidance of the newly appointed Head of Global Marketing. Lease liabilities Loans and leases decreased to £205,000 (H1 2020: £410,000) and obligations will conclude during the following 18 months. No new leases were entered into during the period under review. Intangible asset Software development costs of £259,000 (H1 2020: £229,000) were capitalised during the period under review, while amortisation amounted to £123,000 (H1 2020: £100,000). The value of the capitalised software intangible asset at period-end was £1.8 million (H1 2020: £1.45 million). Earnings per share Following the issue of 200 million ordinary shares on 23 April 2021, the total number of ordinary shares in issue at period end was 657,486,234 (H1 2020: 457,486,234). Basic and diluted earnings per share was 0.05p (H1 2020: 0.06p) during the period under review. Crimson Tide plc Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the 6 months to 30 June 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 6 Months 12 Months ended ended ended 31 30 June 30 June December 2021 2020 2020 £000 £000 £000 Revenue 2,015 1,770 3,542 Cost of Sales (363) (366) (677) Gross Profit 1,652 1,404 2,865 Other income 123 - 5 Administrative expenses (1,477) (1,128) (2,309) Operating profit 298 276 561 Finance costs (12) (19) (29) Profit before taxation 286 257 532 Taxation - - 202 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent 286 257 734 Earnings per share Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 6 Months 12 Months ended ended ended 31 30 June 30 June December 2021 2020 2020 Basic earnings per Ordinary Share 0.05p 0.06p 0.16p Diluted earnings per Ordinary Share 0.05p 0.06p 0.16p Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months to 30 June 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 6 Months 12 Months ended ended ended 31 30 June 30 June December 2021 2020 2020 £000 £000 £000 Profit for the period 286 257 734 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for period: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 1 6 4 Total comprehensive profit recognised in the period and attributable to equity holders of parent 287 263 738 