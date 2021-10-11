Crimson Tide : PDMR Dealing

Crimson Tide Plc ("the Company") has been notified today of the following transaction.

Jacqueline Daniell, a non-executive director, has acquired 1,672,240 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction Ms. Daniell holds 1,672,240 ordinary shares in the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM