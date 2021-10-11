Crimson Tide : PDMR Dealing

11 October 2021
Crimson Tide plc
PDMR dealing
Crimson Tide Plc ("the Company") has been notified today of the following transaction.
Jacqueline Daniell, a non-executive director, has acquired 1,672,240 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction Ms. Daniell holds 1,672,240 ordinary shares in the Company.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jacqueline Daniell
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-executive director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Crimson Tide plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800YUNLNBVYR3G129
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB0002080082
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
2.99p
|
1,672,240
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 October 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
