  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Crimson Tide plc
  News
  Summary
    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/11 06:27:33 am
2.88 GBX   +4.73%
06:52aCRIMSON TIDE : PDMR Dealing
PU
09/28ANNOUNCEMENT : Interim Results 2021
PU
09/28Crimson Tide plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Crimson Tide : PDMR Dealing

10/11/2021 | 06:52am EDT
11 October 2021 Crimson Tide plc PDMR dealing

Crimson Tide Plc ("the Company") has been notified today of the following transaction.

Jacqueline Daniell, a non-executive director, has acquired 1,672,240 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction Ms. Daniell holds 1,672,240 ordinary shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Crimson Tide plc +44 1892 542444

Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 20 7220 0500

Corporate Finance: Julian Blunt / James Thompson

Corporate Broking: Andrew Burdis

Alma PR(Financial PR) +44 7780 901979

Josh Royston

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jacqueline Daniell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Crimson Tide plc

b)

LEI

213800YUNLNBVYR3G129

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

GB0002080082

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.99p

1,672,240

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

11 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
