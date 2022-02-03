Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Crimson Tide plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/03 03:22:03 am
2.511 GBX   -8.69%
04:39aCRIMSON TIDE : Trading Update
PU
2021Crimson Tide Signs Services Agreement With Compass Group; Shares Rise
DJ
2021Crimson Tide plc Enters into Master Service Agreement with Compass Group
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crimson Tide : Trading Update

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crimson Tide Plc

Period end trading Update

Financial

Crimson Tide Plc (TIDE) ("Crimson Tide" or "The Company"), the provider of the mpro5 solution, is pleased to provide the following trading update ahead of publishing its full year results for the year to 31 December 2021.

Revenue for the year was slightly ahead of expectations of £4.0 million. Following the fund raise in April 2021, which saw a number of highly respected institutional investors join the shareholder register, the deployment of investment capital led to slightly smaller losses for the year than the £700k expected at the EBIT and PBT levels.

Results were boosted by increased mpro5 subscribers (for new and existing clients alike), with our activities in rail and food safety standing out in terms of additions to base subscriptions.

Year-end cash stood in excess of £5.5 million following good performance by mpro5 and slight delays in deploying capital, mainly through supplier delays.

Operations

Notable successes during the year included:

  • the rollout of mpro5 in schools across the country with Chartwells
  • successful pilots including Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in the rail and facilities management sectors
  • International expansion, with an office in Raleigh, North Carolina now established and transactions in Scandinavia and Canada
  • Significant hires in sales, marketing and development
  • Master Services Agreement signed with Compass Group

We are implementing a strategy to bring all versions of mpro5 on to one consolidated platform. Scalability both domestically and internationally will benefit from this approach. A single platform strategy will bring the benefits of our different vertical solutions into one codebase.

We continue to pursue IoT growth and are working on a partnership with a global player, where mpro5 will become a feature of their partner ecosystem. Our current vertical focus areas in Transportation, Facilities Management and Retail as well as some exciting opportunities for mpro5 to help the NHS with 50-point checks continue to provide a growing pipeline.

Outlook

Our goal is to continue to standardise mpro5 for a wide range of businesses and we are deploying our capital in developing our platform in international, and vertical markets. This will enable us to scale, whether it is through partner acquisition, direct sales to microbusiness or our enterprise-level offering. Our goal remains to reach EBITDA breakeven during 2022, however, we believe that top-line growth is open to us across our sectors and internationally and we will invest capital further where we see

opportunity. The Directors remain confident in future growth and believe that our ability to scale the business has never been greater.

Full-year results are expected to be published in early April. The numbers in this update remain subject to final close procedures and audit.

Enquiries:

Crimson Tide plc

+44 1892 542444

Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 20 7220 0500

Julian Blunt / James Thompson - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis - Corporate Broking

+44 7780 901979

Alma PR (Financial PR)

Josh Royston

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRIMSON TIDE PLC
04:39aCRIMSON TIDE : Trading Update
PU
2021Crimson Tide Signs Services Agreement With Compass Group; Shares Rise
DJ
2021Crimson Tide plc Enters into Master Service Agreement with Compass Group
CI
2021Directorate Change
PU
2021Crimson Tide plc Announces Directorate Change, Effective November 30, 2021
CI
2021CRIMSON TIDE : PDMR Dealing
PU
2021ANNOUNCEMENT : Interim Results 2021
PU
2021Crimson Tide plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021CRIMSON TIDE : Results of AGM 2021
PU
2021CRIMSON TIDE : Appoints President, CEO Of US Division
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,00 M 5,43 M 4,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,60 M -0,81 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2021 4,90 M 6,65 M 4,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 24,5 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float -
Chart CRIMSON TIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Crimson Tide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRIMSON TIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,75 GBX
Average target price 5,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luke Anthony Jeffrey CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Pieter Maree Hurter Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Barrie Reginald John Whipp Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Karen Daniell Deputy Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Keith Goodwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRIMSON TIDE PLC-1.79%25
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.80%2 349 968
SEA LIMITED-34.09%82 852
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.57%79 668
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.77%63 993
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.35%48 430