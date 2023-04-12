Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Crimson Tide plc
  News
  Summary
    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:02:32 2023-04-12 am EDT
3.033 GBX   -3.71%
Crimson Tide loss widens in 2022 as administrative expenses increase

04/12/2023 | 07:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Crimson Tide PLC on Wednesday reported a higher loss in 2022 as an increase in expenses outpaced revenue growth.

The Kent-based software developer said pretax loss in 2022 widened to GBP1.6 million from GBP582,000 in 2021.

Revenue grew 30% to GBP5.4 million from GBP4.1 million. Administrative expenses, however, increased 44% to GBP6.0 million from GBP4.2 million. Cost of sales widened 36% to GBP857,000 from GBP631,000.

Citing its beepro mobile app, the company said: "Our beepro campaign had limited success in a trades market where the cost of living issues for nano-businesses meant that additional investment was less palatable than expected."

Looking ahead, Crimson Tide's Founder & Executive Chair Barrie Whipp said he anticipates for the company to benefit from investments in technology, people and marketing, with the firm expecting to increase its technology, marketing and international growth.

Crimson Tide shares were 3.7% lower at 3.03 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,40 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 3,50 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,7 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 73,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,15 GBX
Average target price 5,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacqueline Karen Daniell Group Chief Executive Officer
Pieter Maree Hurter Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Barrie Reginald John Whipp Executive Chairman
Thomas England Technical Director
Anthony Gilbert Knowles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRIMSON TIDE PLC31.25%26
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.93%2 105 331
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.15%58 436
SYNOPSYS INC.18.83%57 783
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.29%53 983
SEA LIMITED57.66%46 491
