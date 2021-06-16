Log in
    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/16 03:44:00 am
3.4501 GBX   -1.43%
Crimson Tide : Appointment – North America

06/16/2021 | 03:58am EDT
16 June 2021

Crimson Tide

Appointment of President & CEO, mpro5 North America

Crimson Tide ("Crimson Tide" or "the Company" (AIM:TIDE), the provider of mpro5, announces the appointment of Mark Self as President & CEO, mpro5 North America. In line with the Company's stated strategy, he will be responsible for building a partnership base to take mpro5 to the North American market, working on some nascent business opportunities already identified. The Company has established mpro5 Inc as its US subsidiary.

Mark spent his early career leveraging his go to market skills growing technology businesses of all sizes with sales leadership, industry solution strategy and execution, partner support and recruitment experience earned at IBM, Motorola Solutions and NCR. Since then, Mark has spent his time focused on scaling early-stage companies located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Mark serves on the board of the Council on Entrepreneurial Development and served on the first executive committee at Triangle Angel Partners.

Barrie Whipp, Chairman of Crimson Tide, commented:

"At the time of the Placing in April we identified entering the North American market as one area of focus for the use of proceeds. Finding the right leader was a key component and I am delighted that we have been able to attract somebody of Mark's calibre. Mark brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling B2B technology businesses of all sizes. With world class universities, a technology savvy workforce and an innovative, entrepreneurial, business ecosystem, Raleigh is an ideal location for us."

For further information:

Crimson Tide plc

Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey

+441892 542 444

finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Corporate Finance: Julian Blunt / James Thompson

+44

20 7220 0500

Corporate Broking: Andrew Burdis

+44

20 7220 0500

Alma PR (Financial PR)

Josh Royston

+44

7780 901979

For further information on Crimson Tide plc, see the website at: www.crimsontide.co.uk/

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
