  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Crimson Tide plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:07 2022-11-17 am EST
2.512 GBX   +22.54%
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down after UK budget announcement
AN
07:08aCrimson Tide wins new 3 year contract with existing retail client
AN
06:07aCrimson Tide Up 15% With Signing Of New Three-year Contract
MT
Crimson Tide wins new 3 year contract with existing retail client

11/17/2022 | 07:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Crimson Tide PLC announced on Thursday it won a new 3-year contract with an existing retail client for its mpro5 smart app solution.

The Tunbridge Wells-based software developer said the new deal is worth GBP1 million per year, more than double its current annual recurring revenue under the previous contract.

The contract includes an optional break clause after 24 months. Crimson noted its relationship with the client exceeds 10 years at the end of the new contractual term.

The mpro5 app is a field service management software platform and service, used across industries in over 260,000 sites ranging from hospitals to train stations.

"The expansion of use cases for our platform and associated long-term contracted revenue go hand in hand. We continue to add high quality, contracted annual recurring revenue as we increasingly expand our footprint by sector and internationally," said Chair Barrie Whipp.

Shares in Crimson Tide rose 17% to 2.40 pence in London on Thursday midday.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,20 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
Net income 2022 -1,50 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2022 3,30 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers and Directors
Jacqueline Karen Daniell Group Chief Executive Officer
Pieter Maree Hurter Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Barrie Reginald John Whipp Executive Chairman
Thomas England Technical Director
Anthony Gilbert Knowles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRIMSON TIDE PLC-26.79%16
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.05%1 801 970
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.05%50 682
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.11%49 987
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.39%46 321
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.10%33 031