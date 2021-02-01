Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crimson Tide plc    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/01 04:25:26 am
3.48 GBX   +2.35%
04:40aTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major shareholdings
PU
01/18TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major shareholdings
PU
2020CRIMSON TIDE : Grant of Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major shareholdings

02/01/2021 | 04:40am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

x

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

MRB Vermogensverwaltungs AG (as investment

manager) and

Name

1. Helium Special Situations Fund

2. Helium Rising Stars Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Zurich, Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

1 Helium Special Situations Fund

2 Helium Rising Stars Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

29/01/2021

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29/01/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

1.

6.95%

on the date on which

9.7%

457,486,234

threshold was

2.

2.75%

crossed or reached

1

Position of previous

1.

7.05%

9.97%

notification (if

2.

2.75%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

1.

31,775,106

1.

6.95%

GB0002080082

2.

12,600,000

2.

2.75%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

44,375,106

9.7%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivx (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

it equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

MRB Vermogensverwal-

tungs AG

Helium

6.95%

6.95%

Special Situations Fund

Helium Rising Stars Fund

2.75%

2,75%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Zurich, Switzerland

Date of completion

29/01/2021

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,30 M 4,53 M 4,53 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 21,3 M 21,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart CRIMSON TIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Crimson Tide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRIMSON TIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,10 GBX
Last Close Price 3,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luke Anthony Jeffrey CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Barrie Reginald John Whipp Executive Chairman
Pieter Maree Hurter Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Stephen Keith Goodwin Non-Executive Director
Graham Basil Ashley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRIMSON TIDE PLC3.03%21
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.29%1 749 492
SEA LIMITED8.87%110 777
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.30%108 603
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.17%57 598
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.84%52 281
