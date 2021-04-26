TR-1: Standard form for notification of major shareholdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
Crimson Tide PLC
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Stephen Keith Goodwin
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
23/04/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
23/04/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
|
Total number of
through financial
Total of both in %
attached to shares
voting rights of
instruments
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A)
issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
5.33%
|
3.93%
657,486,234
crossed or reached
Position of previous
|
|
8.69%
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB0002080082
35,021,509
|
5.33%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
35,021,509
5.33%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights
Type of financial
|
that may be acquired if
|
datex
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
X
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it
|
through financial
|
|
Namexv
|
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
|
|
|
Stephen Keith Goodwin
3.93%
3.93%
Goodwin Accumulation
and Maintenance
|
|
Settlement
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
23/04/2021
Disclaimer
Crimson Tide plc published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:11:06 UTC.