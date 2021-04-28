TR-1: Standard form for notification of major shareholdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
|
|
|
|
|
of existing shares to which voting rights are
|
|
|
CRIMSON TIDE PLC
|
attachedii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
VANCOUVER, CANADA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
As above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
|
23 APRIL 2021
|
|
|
reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
26 APRIL 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial in-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
|
struments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
13.7645
|
|
|
|
13.7645
|
657,486,234
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB0002080082
|
|
90,500,000
|
|
13.7645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
90,500,000
|
13.7645
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
settlementxii
|
voting rights
|
Period xi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial in-
|
|
equals or is higher
|
equals or is higher
|
Namexv
|
struments if it equals
|
than the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
|
or is higher than the
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
13.7645
|
|
13.7645
|
Group Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
|
|
|
Wealth Group Holdings
|
13.7645
|
|
13.7645
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
|
|
|
Wealth Group Holdings
|
13.7645
|
|
13.7645
|
(Jersey) Limited
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity
|
13.7645
|
|
13.7645
|
Wealth Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Hargreave Hale Ltd
|
13.7645
|
|
13.7645
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The change in the percentage of shares held is due to participation in the IPO/placing by Crimson Tide plc, the shares from which were admitted to AIM on 23/04/2021.
Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
|
Date of completion
|
26 APRIL 2021
3
Crimson Tide plc published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:02 UTC.