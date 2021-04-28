Log in
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major shareholdings
PU
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major shareholdings
PU
CRIMSON TIDE  : PDMR Dealing
PU
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major shareholdings

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

23 APRIL 2021

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26 APRIL 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

13.7645

13.7645

657,486,234

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

N/A

N/A

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002080082

90,500,000

13.7645

SUBTOTAL 8. A

90,500,000

13.7645

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

settlementxii

voting rights

Period xi

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity

13.7645

13.7645

Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth Group Holdings

13.7645

13.7645

Limited

Canaccord Genuity

Wealth Group Holdings

13.7645

13.7645

(Jersey) Limited

Canaccord Genuity

13.7645

13.7645

Wealth Group Limited

Hargreave Hale Ltd

13.7645

13.7645

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The change in the percentage of shares held is due to participation in the IPO/placing by Crimson Tide plc, the shares from which were admitted to AIM on 23/04/2021.

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

26 APRIL 2021

3

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
