Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWGL   US22662X1000

CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD.

(CWGL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 02:41:36 pm EDT
8.120 USD   -0.98%
05:02pCRIMSON WINE : Annual Certification - CWGL
PU
04/12CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crimson Wine : Annual Certification - CWGL

04/15/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTCQB Certification

I, [Karen L. Diepholz], [CFO] of [Crimson Wine Group, Ltd] ("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

  • [] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

  • [] Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[] [] [] []

Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

Other (describe)

2.

The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

3. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Delaware in which the Company is organized or does business.

4. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

CWGL

The data in this chart is as of:

3/29/22

Shares Authorized

(A)

150,000,000

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

22,519,571

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

0

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

6,610,195

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

15,909,376

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

70.6%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

3,571

1 Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.

3 Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

  • 5. Convertible Debt:

    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

    [] Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

    Date of

    Note Issuance

    Principal Amount at Issuance

    ($)

    Outstanding Balance ($) 4

    Maturity

    Date

    Conversion Terms

    (e.g., pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

    # Shares Converted to Date

    # of

    Potential Shares to be Issued Upon Conversion 5

    Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). 6

    Reason for Issuance (e.g., Loan, Services, etc.)

    Total Outstanding

    Total Shares:

    Balance:

    Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  • 6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

    Snell & Wilmer, LLP - Two California Plaza, 350 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90071

  • 4 The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.

  • 5 The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.

6 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

  • 7. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".

    Pondel Wilkinson Inc. - 2945 Townsgate Road, Suite 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361

  • 8. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:

    The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

    Name (First, Last)

    City and State (and Country if outside US)

    Number of Shares Owned (list common, preferred, warrants and options separately)

    Percentage of Class of

    Shares Owned

    John D. Cumming

    Napa, CA

    3,350,021

    14.9%

    Joseph S. Steinberg

    Napa, CA

    3,111,058

    13.8%

    Douglas M. Carlson

    Napa, CA

    5,000

    less than 0.1%

    Avraham M. Neikrug

    Napa, CA

    4,030

    less than 0.1%

    Nicolas M.E. Quille

    Napa, CA

    14,250

    0.1%

    Karen L. Diepholz

    Napa, CA

    13,250

    0.1%

    Jennifer L. Locke

    Napa, CA

    52,100

    0.2%

    Cumming Foundation (David E. Cumming)

    Napa, CA

    27,486

    0.1%

    Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg 1992 Charitable Trust

    Napa, CA

    33,000

    0.1%

    Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC (Robert C. Beck)

    New York, NY

    1,898,117

    8.4%

    Mario J. Gabelli

    Rye, NY

    1,225,503

    5.4%

    Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

9. Certification:

Date: 4/15/2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Karen L. Diepholz

Title: CFO

Signature: /s/ Karen L. Diepholz

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Disclaimer

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:01:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD.
05:02pCRIMSON WINE : Annual Certification - CWGL
PU
04/12CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/28CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for $4 million worth of its shares..
CI
03/23Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/10CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/10Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2021CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2021Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021CRIMSON WINE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,9 M - -
Net income 2021 3,17 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer L. Locke Chief Executive Officer
Karen L. Diepholz Chief Financial Officer
John D. Cumming Chairman
Nicolas M. E. Quillé Chief Operations & Winemaking Officer
Joseph S. Steinberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD.-1.58%183
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-10.34%5 937
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-20.18%2 139
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO.,LTD-19.46%1 418
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-3.26%1 147
C&C GROUP PLC-14.90%1 009