Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 28, 2023

CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD.

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.





On July 31, 2023, Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Amendment of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter Amendment") of the Company with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware that restricts certain transfers of shares of the Company's common stock ("Common Stock"). The Charter Amendment is intended to preserve certain tax benefits of the Company's net operating losses for long-term stockholder value. Subject to certain limited exceptions, the Charter Amendment's transfer restrictions would restrict the transfer of shares of Common Stock if such transfer would result in either increasing a person's ownership of shares of Common Stock from less than 5% to 5% or more of shares of Common Stock, or, with respect to persons who own 5% or more of shares of Common Stock, increasing the percentage of shares of Common Stock that such person owns. Any direct or indirect transfer attempted in violation of the Charter Amendment would be void as of the date of the prohibited transfer as to the purported transferee, and the purported transferee would not be recognized as the owner of the shares of Common Stock attempted to be owned in violation of the Charter Amendment for any purpose, including for purposes of voting and receiving dividends or other distributions in respect of such shares.





The foregoing description of the Charter Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Charter Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.





Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





The following matters were submitted to a vote of the stockholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company held on July 28, 2023.





1. Election of Directors

Each of the seven nominees for director was elected, and the voting results are set forth below:





Nominee Votes For Number of Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes John D. Cumming 14,995,863 943,022 3,662,890 Annette D. Alvarez-Peters 15,174,449 764,456 3,662,890 Douglas M. Carlson 14,036,126 1,902,759 3,662,890 Avraham M. Neikrug 14,181,004 1,757,881 3,662,890 Colby A. Rollins 14,020,470 1,918,415 3,662,890 Joseph S. Steinberg 14,998,263 940,622 3,662,890 Luanne D. Tierney 14,182,015 1,756,870 3,662,890













2. Ratification of BPM LLP as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2023.





The ratification of BPM LLP was approved, and the voting results are set forth below:

Votes For: 18,761,901 Votes Against: 7,280 Votes Abstained: 832,594





3. Approval of the advisory resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers ("say-on-pay").





The advisory resolution on say-on-pay was approved, and the voting results are set forth below:

Votes For: 14,840,432 Votes Against: 1,079,508 Votes Abstained: 18,945 Broker Non-Votes: 3,662,890





4. Approval of the Charter Amendment.





The Charter Amendment was approved, and the voting results are set forth below:

Votes For: 12,092,146 Votes Against: 3,148,494 Votes Abstained: 698,226 Broker Non-Votes: 3,662,909









Exhibit Number Description 3.1 Certificate of Amendment of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document).









cwgl-20230728