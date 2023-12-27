Crimson Wine : Names Adam Howell Chief Financial Officer
December 27, 2023 at 01:50 pm EST
Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) today announced it has named Adam D. Howell as Chief Financial Officer. Howell becomes a member of Crimson's executive team and will report directly to Jennifer Locke, Chief Executive Officer.
Howell most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting, for the Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed wine company that he joined in 2018. Over the last few years, Howell has held key roles in areas including corporate finance, M&A, financial reporting, and tax. Earlier in his career, Howell worked for Deloitte as an external auditor and for Ernst & Young's financial accounting advisory practice.
"Adam brings to Crimson deep experience in the wine sector, as well as in the public company marketplace," said Locke. "He is a disciplined, strategic thinker with an impressive background, having designed and implemented SEC financial reporting processes both pre- and post-IPO, managed tax and treasury functions, and led diligence and modeling to evaluate external growth opportunities. Adam is a proven leader and team builder, and we welcome him to the Crimson family."
"I have long admired and respected Crimson's impressive collection of brands, its culture of sustainability, and the team's commitment to making quality wine with a sense of place," Howell added. "I am thrilled to be joining the Crimson team and look forward to contributing to the Company's next stage of growth and development."
A Certified Public Accountant, Howell will be joining the company December 12, 2023.
Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. is engaged in the business of producing and selling luxury wines. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The Wholesale segment includes all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club sales, direct phone sales, e-commerce sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. Its brands include Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns approximately seven primary wine estates. Chamisal Vineyards owns approximately 92 acres of vineyards in the Edna Valley, California, of which 69 acres are planted. Archery Summit owns approximately 92 acres of estate vineyards in the Willamette Valley, Oregon.