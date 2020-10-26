Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss results of their Phase 2 ACROBAT Edge and ACROBAT Evolve studies of paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), the company's lead candidate for the treatment of acromegaly.

Company Conference Call: Review of Phase 2 Paltusotine Results

Day /Time:October 26 at 8:00am ET

Dial in: 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international)

Conference ID: 13712345

