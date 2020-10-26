Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    CRNX

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CRNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Company Conference Call: Review of Phase 2 Paltusotine Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 12:30am EDT

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss results of their Phase 2 ACROBAT Edge and ACROBAT Evolve studies of paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), the company's lead candidate for the treatment of acromegaly.

Company Conference Call: Review of Phase 2 Paltusotine Results

Day /Time:October 26 at 8:00am ET

Dial in: 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international)

Conference ID: 13712345

Click to join live webcast

Please note, an archive of this event will be available approximately 2 hours following the conclusion of the live call.

Disclaimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 04:29:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
12:30aCOMPANY CONFERENCE CALL : Review of Phase 2 Paltusotine Results
PU
09/21CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA..
AQ
09/21Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FD..
GL
09/04Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Provides New Data from Paltusotine and ACTH Antagon..
GL
09/03Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
09/03CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
09/03Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rare Disease Executive, Camille L. Bedrosi..
GL
08/10CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Pr..
AQ
08/07CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,09 M - -
Net income 2020 -69,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 458 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3 386x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 13,94 $
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott R. Struthers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendell D. Wierenga Chairman
Marc J. S. Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Alan Seth Krasner Chief Medical Officer
Stephen W. Kaldor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-44.44%458
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.45%76 214
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.42%61 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.37%55 110
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.58.33%37 775
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group