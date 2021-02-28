Crinetics Pharmaceuticals : ENDO 2021
[Link]
Disclaimer
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 07:51:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Sales 2020
0,09 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-71,7 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
142 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-6,50x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
503 M
503 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
4 089x
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
68
Free-Float
84,4%
Chart CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
33,60 $
Last Close Price
15,29 $
Spread / Highest target
175%
Spread / Average Target
120%
Spread / Lowest Target
50,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.