Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. It has discovered a pipeline of oral nonpeptide (small molecule) new chemical entities that target peptide GPCRs to treat a variety of rare endocrine diseases. The Company's product candidates include paltusotine, CRN04777 and CRN04894. Its paltusotine is in clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. CRN04894 is an investigational, oral, nonpeptide product candidate designed to antagonize the ACTH receptor, intended for the treatment of diseases caused by excess adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH), including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). CRN04777 is an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5, agonist designed for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).