CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CRNX)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences

09/03/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of September and invites investors to participate by webcast. Please see additional details below:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
  Date:   Wednesday, September 9th 2020    
  Time:   12:50 pm Eastern Time    
  Presenter:   Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO    
       
H.C. Wainwright: 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference    
  Date:   Monday, September 14th 2020    
  Time:   10:30 am Eastern Time    
  Presenter:   Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO    
       
Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference    
  Date:   Tuesday, September 15th 2020    
  Time:   2:00 pm Eastern Time    
  Presenter:   Scott Struthers, Founder & CEO    

Webcast Links:
Links to the webcasts along with a replay of the webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.crinetics.com.  

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with NETs in 2021. The company is also developing an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (sst5) agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com.

           
Contacts:           Media:
Marc Wilson           Aline Sherwood
Chief Financial Officer           Scienta Communications
IR@crinetics.com           asherwood@scientapr.com
(858) 450-6464           (312) 238-8957


