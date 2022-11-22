Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference being held virtually November 29 – December 1, 2022.



Details of the Crinetics fireside chat are as follows:

Date & Time: November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET) Moderator: Josh Schimmer, Research Analyst, Evercore ISI Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/crnx/2391810





The presentation may be accessed from the Evercore ISI platform or from the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website. A replay of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

In addition, if you are interested in arranging a virtual 1×1 meeting with members of the Crinetics management team, please contact your bank/conference representative.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, and for CNR04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

