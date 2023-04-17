Advanced search
04/17Indian shares to open lower on caution after IT slide
RE
03/31CRISIL LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/17Crisil Completes Acquisition of Peter Lee Associates
MT
Indian shares to open lower on caution after IT slide

04/17/2023 | 11:05pm EDT
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday over worries about weak tech spending after lacklustre fourth-quarter earnings from the top two IT firms triggered a fall in equities in the previous session.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.20% at 17,728.50 as of 8:26 a.m. IST.

Information technology stocks led the correction on Monday when the Sensex fell below the psychological 60,000 mark after logging gains in each of previous nine sessions.

The IT index sank to a six-month low on Monday and is down 5.64% thus far into the year, after losing 26% in the previous year, weighed by the onset of a rate hike cycle.

"Infosys came under severe hammering after its earnings failed to meet estimates," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities. Infosys fell over 9% on Monday.

Weak earnings have added to the concerns in the sector, which has been dragged down by worries of slowing tech spending, recessionary fears and contagion from the global banking crisis over the last few months.

Analysts expect consolidation in the benchmark Nifty 50 index after the recent rise. "Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an uptick in volatility during the earnings season.

Wall Street equities closed marginally higher overnight after top financial services firms JP Morgan and Wells Fargo posted better-than-anticipated earnings. Asian markets were mixed ahead of China's GDP growth data in the March quarter. [MKTS/GLOB]

Foreign institutional investors snapped their 10-day buying streak on Monday, selling 5.33 billion rupees ($65 million) worth of equities.

Sustained FII buying had supported the recent rise in domestic equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Angel One: Co posts 30% jump in consolidated net profit in March quarter, as orders surge.

** Jubilant FoodWorks: Co's stake in Hashtag Loyalty diluted after Coca-Cola buys 15% stake in Hashtag Loyalty for 1.05 billion rupees.

** Hathway Cable and Datacom: Co reports consolidated loss of 146.2 million rupees in March quarter.

** Earnings today: ICICI Lombard, Schaeffler India, CRISIL, Tata Coffee.

($1 = 81.9610 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGEL ONE LIMITED 1.04% 1276.8 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
CRISIL LIMITED 0.64% 3547 Delayed Quote.14.91%
HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED -1.85% 13.25 End-of-day quote.-23.41%
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED -0.11% 1102.75 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
INFOSYS LIMITED -0.30% 1254.5 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED 2.37% 440.1 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.34% 5989.05 Real-time Quote.7.33%
NIFTY 50 -0.12% 17684.35 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
SCHAEFFLER AG 0.07% 7.25 Delayed Quote.13.90%
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED 0.74% 3036.65 End-of-day quote.10.64%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.86% 59910.75 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
TATA COFFEE LIMITED -1.24% 206.9 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.65% 63.46 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 4.19% 41.3 Delayed Quote.0.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 295 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2023 5 600 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,0x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 258 B 3 140 M 3 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 603
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart CRISIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRISIL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRISIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 524,55 INR
Average target price 3 391,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amish Pramod Mehta Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anupam Kaura Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Sanjay Chakravarti Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
John L. Berisford Chairman
Zak Murad Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRISIL LIMITED14.13%3 123
S&P GLOBAL, INC.3.86%111 590
RELX PLC15.21%62 147
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.39%61 536
MOODY'S CORPORATION8.51%55 406
MSCI, INC.16.09%43 236
