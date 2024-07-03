Crism Therapeutics Corp - Pharmaceutical company headquartered in Surrey - Notes the increase in the share price on Wednesday, confirms that it is not aware of any specific reason for the increase. Points out the share price has fallen since admission to AIM in May. Continues to work on its stated strategy of submitting a clinical trial application in the second half of 2024 for its lead product, ChemoSeed. Also at contract stage to provide services with an early stage UK small and medium sized enterprise who are seeking to utilise Crism's drug formulation expertise. The value of that contract would be around GBP230,000.

Current stock price: 25.50 pence, more than quadrupled on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 29%

