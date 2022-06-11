CRISPR Therapeutics : 2022 EHA Oral Presentstion (CTX130 COLBALT-LYM) 2.2 MB

THE COBALT-LYM STUDY OF CTX130: A PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDY OF CD70-TARGETED ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-CAS9-ENGINEERED CAR T CELLS IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY (R/R) T -CELL MALIGNANCIES
Swaminathan P. Iyer1, R. Alejandro Sica2, P. Joy Ho3, Boyu Hu4, Jasmine Zain5, Anca Prica6, Wen-Kai Weng7, Youn H. Kim8, Michael S. Khodadoust9, M. Lia Palomba10, Francine M. Foss11, Kimberly Tipton12,
Erika L. Cullingford12, Qiuling He12, Anjali Sharma12, Steven M. Horwitz10
1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, 2Department of Oncology, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein Cancer Center, Bronx, United States of America, 3Institute of Haematology, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Camperdown, Australia, 4Division of Hematology and Hematologic Malignancies, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Salt Lake City, 5Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, Duarte, United States of America, 6Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada, 7Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, 8Department of Dermatology, 9Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, 10Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, 11Department of Dermatology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, 12CRISPR Therapeutics, Cambridge, United States of America
Presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting. 11 June 2022
Disclosures
The COBALT™ - LYM study of CTX130TM is sponsored by CRISPR Therapeutics
Dr. Swaminathan P. Iyer is a Professor, Lead of the T Cell Lymphoma Program, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Iyer receives research support from CRISPR Therapeutics, Merck, Seagen, Rhizen, Acrotech, Legend, Innate Pharma, Astra Zeneca, Dren Bio, Yingli, and Secura Bio; participates in scientific advisory boards for Seagen, Yingli, and Secura Bio; and participates in Biocure's and Targeted Oncology's speaker bureaus as a speaker
Overview
PTCL and CTCL are complex diseases with significant unmet need and limited approved systemic therapies.Few therapies effectively treat all disease compartments (lymph nodes, skin, blood) or achieve meaningful CR rates. For patients with R/R PTCL and transformed CTCL, median OS is1-2.5and <5 years,respectively1-5
CTX130TM is a first-in-class,CD70-targeting allogeneic CAR T therapy that represents the first potential cell therapy for TCL patients. Allogeneic cellular therapyapproaches for TCL have greater potential to meet the unmet need in this patient population given the patients' own T cells are not suitable for autologous manufacturing6
CD70 is a ligand for CD27 with transient expression on activated lymphocytes and is highly expressed in manyTCLs7-10
Preliminary data from dose escalation of CTX130 shows promising efficacy,including a 70% ORR and a
30% CR rate at DL≥3 (≥3x108 cells), with an acceptable safety profile
