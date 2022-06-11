Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRSP   CH0334081137

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

(CRSP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
63.76 USD   -11.07%
12:23pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS : 2022 EHA Oral Presentstion (CTX130 COLBALT-LYM) 2.2 MB
PU
11:00aCRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Results from its Phase 1 COBALT™-LYM Trial of CTX130™ in Relapsed or Refractory T Cell Malignancies at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress
AQ
06/08CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRISPR Therapeutics : 2022 EHA Oral Presentstion (CTX130 COLBALT-LYM) 2.2 MB

06/11/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE COBALT-LYM STUDY OF CTX130: A PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDY OF CD70-TARGETED ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-CAS9-ENGINEERED CAR T CELLS IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY (R/R) T -CELL MALIGNANCIES

Swaminathan P. Iyer1, R. Alejandro Sica2, P. Joy Ho3, Boyu Hu4, Jasmine Zain5, Anca Prica6, Wen-Kai Weng7, Youn H. Kim8, Michael S. Khodadoust9, M. Lia Palomba10, Francine M. Foss11, Kimberly Tipton12,

Erika L. Cullingford12, Qiuling He12, Anjali Sharma12, Steven M. Horwitz10

1Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, 2Department of Oncology, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein Cancer Center, Bronx, United States of America, 3Institute of Haematology, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Camperdown, Australia, 4Division of Hematology and Hematologic Malignancies, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Salt Lake City, 5Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, Duarte, United States of America, 6Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada, 7Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, 8Department of Dermatology, 9Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, 10Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, 11Department of Dermatology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, 12CRISPR Therapeutics, Cambridge, United States of America

Presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting. 11 June 2022

Disclosures

  • The COBALT™ - LYM study of CTX130TM is sponsored by CRISPR Therapeutics
  • Dr. Swaminathan P. Iyer is a Professor, Lead of the T Cell Lymphoma Program, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Dr. Iyer receives research support from CRISPR Therapeutics, Merck, Seagen, Rhizen, Acrotech, Legend, Innate Pharma, Astra Zeneca, Dren Bio, Yingli, and Secura Bio; participates in scientific advisory boards for Seagen, Yingli, and Secura Bio; and participates in Biocure's and Targeted Oncology's speaker bureaus as a speaker

Presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting. 11 June 2022

Overview

  • PTCL and CTCL are complex diseases with significant unmet need and limited approved systemic therapies. Few therapies effectively treat all disease compartments (lymph nodes, skin, blood) or achieve meaningful CR rates. For patients with R/R PTCL and transformed CTCL, median OS is 1-2.5and <5 years, respectively1-5
  • CTX130TM is a first-in-class,CD70-targeting allogeneic CAR T therapy that represents the first potential cell therapy for TCL patients. Allogeneic cellular therapy approaches for TCL have greater potential to meet the unmet need in this patient population given the patients' own T cells are not suitable for autologous manufacturing6
  • CD70 is a ligand for CD27 with transient expression on activated lymphocytes and is highly expressed in many TCLs7-10
  • Preliminary data from dose escalation of CTX130 shows promising efficacy, including a 70% ORR and a
    30% CR rate at DL≥3 (≥3x108 cells), with an acceptable safety profile

CAR, chimeric antigen receptor; CR, complete response; CTCL, cutaneous T cell lymphoma; ORR, overall response rate; OS, overall survival; PTCL, peripheral T

cell lymphoma; R/R, relapsed/refractory; TCL, T cell lymphoma.

References: 1. Fleischer LC, et al. J Hematol Oncol. 2019;12:141. 2. Toki H, et al. Jpn J Clin Oncol. 1986;16:41-48.3. Lansigan F, et al. Acta Hematol.

2020;143:40-50. 4. Scarisbrick JJ, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2015;33:3766-3733. 5. Lansigan F, et al. Clin Lymphoma Myeloma Leuk. 2020;20:744-748. 6. Alcantara M,

et al. Leukemia. 2018; 32, 2307-2315. 7. Wajant H. Expert Opin Ther Targets. 2016;20:959-973. 8. Hintzen RQ, et al. Int Immunol. 1994;6:477-480. 9. Lens SM,

et al. Immunology. 1997;90:38-45. 10. Marques-Piubelli M, et al. Histopathology. 2022 Apr 26. doi: 10.1111/his.14670. Online ahead of print.

Presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting. 11 June 2022

Role of CD70 in Immune Response and Cancer

Physiological role of CD701

  • Transient CD70 expression on activated lymphocytes
  • Controls naïve and memory T-cell activation via interaction with CD27

Activated

Naïve/memory

lymphocyte

T cell

CD70

CD27

T-cell costimulation

TCL, T cell lymphoma; Treg, regulatory T cell.

References: 1. Wajant H. Expert Opin Ther Targets. 2016;20:959-973. 2. Marques-Piubelli

M, et al. Histopathology. 2022 Apr 26. doi: 10.1111/his.14670. Online ahead of print.

Role of CD70 in cancer1

  • Increased CD70 expression has been detected in certain cancers, including 85% of TCL samples with a median surface expression of 40%2
  • Possible immunosuppressive role due to T-cell exhaustion, apoptosis, or Treg expansion

CD70+

T cell

malignant cell

CD27

CD70

Treg

T cell

T cell

Treg Treg

T-cell exhaustion

T-cell apoptosis

Treg expansion

Presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting. 11 June 2022

CTX130

  • Autologous approaches continue to be challenging due to the poor function of donor T cells, potential for fratricide, and risk of infusing transduced malignant CAR T cells into patients
  • CTX130 is an investigational allogeneic, CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited,anti-CD70 CAR T cell therapy with TRAC,
    β2M, and CD70 disruptions
    • An anti-CD70 CAR cassette is site-specifically inserted into the TRAC locus by homology-directedrepair
  • CTX130 is manufactured from T cells collected from a healthy donor, which are then selected and edited before expansion and cryopreservation for off-the-shelf availability

β2M, β2-microglobulin; CAR, chimeric antigen receptor; MHC, major histocompatibility complex; TCR, T-cell receptor; TRAC, T-cell receptor alpha constant.

Reference: Dequeant M-L, et al. CD70 knockout: A novel approach to augment CAR-T cell function. Poster presented at American Association for Cancer Research 2021. April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.

CTX130 Construct

Presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting. 11 June 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics AG published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 16:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
12:23pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS : 2022 EHA Oral Presentstion (CTX130 COLBALT-LYM) 2.2 MB
PU
11:00aCRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Results from its Phase 1 COBALT™-LYM Trial ..
AQ
06/08CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Confe..
AQ
05/31CRISPR Therapeutics to Host Innovation Day on June 21, 2022
AQ
05/24Goldman Sachs Adjusts CRISPR Therapeutics' Price Target to $46 from $52, Keeps Neutral ..
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics AG's Price Target to $115 From $180, Overweigh..
MT
05/17Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $53 From $64, Maintains Neutra..
MT
05/16CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05/16CRISPR Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Phuong Khanh Morrow, M.D., FACP, as Ch..
AQ
05/16CRISPR Therapeutics AG Announces the Appointment of Phuong Khanh Morrow as Chief Medica..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -672 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 939 M 4 939 M -
EV / Sales 2022 53,7x
EV / Sales 2023 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Duration : Period :
CRISPR Therapeutics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 63,76 $
Average target price 117,41 $
Spread / Average Target 84,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samarth Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rodger Novak Chairman & President
Brendan Smith Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Alexander Terrett Head-Research
Stephen R. Kennedy Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG-15.86%4 939
MODERNA, INC.-49.95%50 563
LONZA GROUP AG-28.70%40 753
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.50%39 251
SEAGEN INC.-9.83%25 660
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-29.21%17 823