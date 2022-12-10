CRISPR Therapeutics : ASH 2022 (Exa-cel) 1.1 MB

Efficacy and Safety of a Single Dose of Exagamglogene Autotemcel for Transfusion-Dependentβ-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease
Haydar Frangoul,1 Franco Locatelli,2 Monica Bhatia,3 Selim Corbacioglu,4 Josu de la Fuente,5 Donna Wall,6 Amanda Li,7 Peter Lang,8 Robert Liem,9 Maria Domenica Cappellini,10 Markus Mapara,11 Roland Meisel,12 Lyndsay Molinari,13 Mariane de Montalembert,14 Antonis Kattamis,15 Stephan Lobitz,16 Damiano Rondelli,17 Ami Shah,18 Akshay Sharma,19 Sujit Sheth,20 Martin Steinberg,21 Mark C. Walters,22 Yael Bobruff,23 Laura Bower,23 Chris Simard,23 Yang Song,23 Lanju Zhang,23 Anjali Sharma,24 Suzan Imren,23 Bill Hobbs,23 Stephan Grupp25 on behalf of the CLIMB THAL-111 and CLIMB SCD-121 teams
1Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial, Nashville, TN, USA; 2Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù Rome, Sapienza, University of Rome, Italy; 3Department of Pediatrics, Columbia University, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, New York, NY, USA; 4University of Regensburg, Regensburg, Germany; 5Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, St Mary's Hospital, London, UK; 6The Hospital for Sick Children/University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada; 7BC Children's Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada; 8University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany; 9Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA; 10University of Milan, Milan, Italy; 11Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA; 12Division of Pediatric Stem Cell Therapy, Heinrich-Heine-University, Duesseldorf, Germany; 13Sarah Cannon Pediatric Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at Methodist Children's Hospital, San Antonio, TX, USA; 14Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), University of Paris, Paris, France; 15University of Athens, Athens, Greece; 16Gemeinschaftsklinikum Mittelrhein, Koblenz, Germany; 17University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA; 18Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA; 19Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA; 20Joan and Sanford I Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY, USA; 21Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA; 22UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Oakland, CA, USA; 23Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Boston, MA, USA; 24CRISPR Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA; 25Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Exa-cel is a Cell Therapy that Uses Non-Viral,Ex Vivo Editing of BCL11A to Increase HbF Levels1
CRISPR/Cas9-Mediated
Cas9
Naturally occurring genetic polymorphisms inBCL11Aare associated with elevated HbF and decreased severity of TDT andSCD2-4
BCL11A suppresses expression of γ-globin and thus HbF
BCL11A gene
(chromosome 2)
DNA Guide RNA
Erythroid enhancer
Editing ofBCL11A reactivates γ-globin expression and formation of HbF (α2γ2) in mouse models4
Exa-cel is produced using non-viral,ex vivo editing of the erythroid-specific enhancer region of BCL11A in CD34+ HSPCs and reduceserythroid-specificexpression of BCL11A
Reduced expression in
BCL11A
erythroid lineage
Infusion of exa-celleads to an increase in HbF levels in erythroid cellsin vivo
