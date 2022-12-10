CRISPR Therapeutics : ASH 2022 (Exa-cel) 1.1 MB

Advanced search
    CRSP   CH0334081137

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG

(CRSP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
48.99 USD   -2.99%
12/01CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 BMO Growth & ESG Conference
AQ
11/30Insider Sell: Crispr Therapeutics Ag
MT
11/23Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on CRISPR Therapeutics AG to $63 From $83, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
CRISPR Therapeutics : ASH 2022 (Exa-cel)

12/10/2022
Efficacy and Safety of a Single Dose of Exagamglogene Autotemcel for Transfusion-Dependentβ-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease

Haydar Frangoul,1 Franco Locatelli,2 Monica Bhatia,3 Selim Corbacioglu,4 Josu de la Fuente,5 Donna Wall,6 Amanda Li,7 Peter Lang,8 Robert Liem,9 Maria Domenica Cappellini,10 Markus Mapara,11 Roland Meisel,12 Lyndsay Molinari,13 Mariane de Montalembert,14 Antonis Kattamis,15 Stephan Lobitz,16 Damiano Rondelli,17 Ami Shah,18 Akshay Sharma,19 Sujit Sheth,20 Martin Steinberg,21 Mark C. Walters,22 Yael Bobruff,23 Laura Bower,23 Chris Simard,23 Yang Song,23 Lanju Zhang,23 Anjali Sharma,24 Suzan Imren,23 Bill Hobbs,23 Stephan Grupp25 on behalf of the CLIMB THAL-111 and CLIMB SCD-121 teams

1Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial, Nashville, TN, USA; 2Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù Rome, Sapienza, University of Rome, Italy; 3Department of Pediatrics, Columbia University, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, New York, NY, USA; 4University of Regensburg, Regensburg, Germany; 5Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, St Mary's Hospital, London, UK; 6The Hospital for Sick Children/University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada; 7BC Children's Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada; 8University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany; 9Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA; 10University of Milan, Milan, Italy; 11Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA; 12Division of Pediatric Stem Cell Therapy, Heinrich-Heine-University, Duesseldorf, Germany; 13Sarah Cannon Pediatric Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at Methodist Children's Hospital, San Antonio, TX, USA; 14Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), University of Paris, Paris, France; 15University of Athens, Athens, Greece; 16Gemeinschaftsklinikum Mittelrhein, Koblenz, Germany; 17University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA; 18Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, USA; 19Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA; 20Joan and Sanford I Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY, USA; 21Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA; 22UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Oakland, CA, USA; 23Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Boston, MA, USA; 24CRISPR Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA; 25Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

1

Exa-cel is a Cell Therapy that Uses Non-Viral,Ex Vivo Editing of BCL11A to Increase HbF Levels1

CRISPR/Cas9-Mediated

Cas9

  • Naturally occurring genetic polymorphisms in BCL11A are associated with elevated HbF and decreased severity of TDT and SCD2-4
  • BCL11A suppresses expression of γ-globin and thus HbF

BCL11A gene

(chromosome 2)

DNA Guide RNA

Erythroid enhancer

  • Editing of BCL11A reactivates γ-globin expression and formation of HbF (α2γ2) in mouse models4
  • Exa-cel is produced using non-viral,ex vivo editing of the erythroid-specific enhancer region of BCL11A in CD34+ HSPCs and reduces erythroid-specificexpression of BCL11A

Reduced expression in

BCL11A

erythroid lineage

  • Infusion of exa-celleads to an increase in HbF levels in erythroid cells in vivo

β-globin locus

Gγ

Aγ

δ

β

(chromosome 11)

Figure modified from Canver, et al.1

BCL11A, B-cell lymphoma/leukemia 11A; CRISPR, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats; DNA, deoxyribonucleic acid; HbF, fetal hemoglobin; HSPC, hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell; RNA, ribonucleic acid; SCD, sickle cell disease; TDT, transfusion dependent β-thalassemia.

1. Canver MC, et al. Blood. 2016;127:2536-2545; 2. Murray N, et al. Br J Haematol. 1988;69:89-92; 3. Bank A. Blood. 2006;107:435-443; 4. Bauer DE, et al. Science. 2013;342:253-257.

2

CLIMB THAL-111 and CLIMB SCD-121 Pivotal Trials of Exa-cel in Patients With TDT and Severe SCD Are Ongoing

Design

Key Inclusion Criteria

Primary Endpoint

Clinical Assessments

International, multicenter, open-label,

single-arm pivotal study of exa-cel

(NCT03655678)

Twelve to 35 years of age with TDT, including β00 genotypes, defined as a history of ≥100 mL/kg/year or ≥10 units/year of pRBC transfusions in the previous 2 years

Primary efficacy endpoint: Proportion of patients

achieving a maintained weighted average

Hb ≥9 g/dL without RBC transfusions for at least 12 consecutive months after exa-cel infusion

Engraftment, total Hb, HbF, BCL11A edited

alleles, transfusions, and AEs

International, multicenter, open-label,

single-arm pivotal study of exa-cel

(NCT03745287)

Twelve to 35 years of age with severe SCD and a history of ≥2 VOCs per year in the previous 2 years

Primary efficacy endpoint: Proportion of patients who have not experienced any severe VOC for at least 12 consecutive months after exa-celinfusion

Engraftment, total Hb, HbF, BCL11A edited

alleles, transfusions, VOCs, and AEs

Data presented on all patients infused with exa-cel who have

TDT (n = 44) or severe SCD (n = 31) as of February 2022 (N = 75)

AE, adverse event; BCL11A, B-cell lymphoma/leukemia 11A; Hb, hemoglobin; HbF, fetal hemoglobin; pRBC, packed red blood cell; RBC, red blood cell; SCD, sickle cell disease; TDT, transfusion dependent β-thalassemia;VOC, vaso-occlusive crisis.

3

Baseline Demographics and Clinical Characteristics of the 44 Patients With TDT Infused With Exa-cel

Exa-cel (TDT)

n = 44

Sex, n (%)

Male

21

(47.7)

Female

23

(52.3)

Genotype, n (%)

β00

14

(31.8)

β00-like(β0/IVS-I-110;IVS-I-110/IVS-I-110)

12

(27.3)

Non-β00-like

18

(40.9)

Age at baseline, years, mean (min, max)

21.3

(12, 35)

Historical RBC transfusions per year,a units, mean (min, max)

36.0

(15, 71)

Data cut-off February 2022

RBC, red blood cell; TDT, transfusion dependent β-thalassemia.

  1. Annualized over 2 years before signing of the informed consent form or the latest rescreening.

4

Baseline Demographics and Clinical Characteristics of the 31 Patients With SCD Infused With Exa-cel

Exa-cel (SCD)

n = 31

Sex, n (%)

Male

16

(51.6)

Female

15

(48.4)

Genotype, n (%)

βSS

29

(93.5)

βS0

2

(6.5)

Age at baseline, years, mean (min, max)

22.5

(12, 34)

Historical VOC episodes per year,a mean (min, max)

3.9 (2.0, 9.5)

Data cut-off February 2022

SCD, sickle cell disease; VOC, vaso-occlusive crisis.

  1. Annualized rate during the 2 years before signing of the informed consent form or the latest rescreening.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics AG published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 14:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
12/01CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 BMO Growth & ESG Conference
AQ
11/30Insider Sell: Crispr Therapeutics Ag
MT
11/23Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on CRISPR Therapeutics AG to $63 From $83, Maintains Neu..
MT
11/10CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37t..
AQ
11/07SVB Leerink Adjusts Price Target on CRISPR Therapeutics AG to $76 From $75, Maintains O..
MT
11/03Oppenheimer Adjusts CRISPR Therapeutics Price Target to $110 From $122, Maintains Outpe..
MT
11/03CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on CTX110® at the American Society of..
AQ
11/02Credit Suisse Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics' Price Target to $78 From $90, Keeps Neutral R..
MT
11/02RBC Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics' Price Target to $70 From $79, Keeps Sector Perform Spec..
MT
11/02Chardan Trims Price Target for CRISPR Therapeutics to $153 from $154, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,06 M - -
Net income 2022 -724 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 836 M 3 836 M -
EV / Sales 2022 439x
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 98,4%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 48,99 $
Average target price 102,87 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
Samarth Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rodger Novak Chairman & President
Brendan Smith Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Alexander Terrett Head-Research
Stephen R. Kennedy Head-Technical Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG-35.35%3 836
MODERNA, INC.-27.28%68 134
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.09%38 732
LONZA GROUP AG-39.96%36 385
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.35%28 460
SEAGEN INC.-19.79%23 022