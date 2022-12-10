CRISPR Therapeutics : ASH 2022 (Exa-cel) 1.1 MB

International, multicenter, open-label,

single-arm pivotal study of exa-cel

(NCT03655678)

Twelve to 35 years of age with TDT, including β0/β0 genotypes, defined as a history of ≥100 mL/kg/year or ≥10 units/year of pRBC transfusions in the previous 2 years

Primary efficacy endpoint: Proportion of patients

achieving a maintained weighted average

Hb ≥9 g/dL without RBC transfusions for at least 12 consecutive months after exa-cel infusion

Engraftment, total Hb, HbF, BCL11A edited

alleles, transfusions, and AEs